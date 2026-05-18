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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVishal Dadlani Criticises Government Over NEET Paper Leak Row, Says ‘Jahil Gawaro Ko Power Mai Mat Daliye’

Vishal Dadlani Criticises Government Over NEET Paper Leak Row, Says ‘Jahil Gawaro Ko Power Mai Mat Daliye’

Vishal Dadlani reacts strongly to the NEET paper leak controversy, criticising the system and urging voters to choose educated leaders.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Vishal Dadlani supports students facing NEET paper leak.
  • He criticizes government's lack of accountability and education decline.
  • Dadlani urges voters to elect educated leaders beyond divisions.
  • His remarks sparked support and criticism online.

The ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination has now spilled beyond student circles, and igniting nationwide concern. With repeated reports of paper leaks surfacing, frustration has been steadily building. Now, singer and composer Vishal Dadlani has added his voice to the growing outrage.

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Vishal Dadlani Extends Support To Students

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

In the viral clip, Vishal Dadlani began by expressing solidarity with candidates impacted by the alleged examination irregularities.

He said, “Mai ye video isiliye bana raha hu, I just want to express my support and solidarity jin students ko iss NEET paper leak se takleef huyi hai. It's wrong ki har saal hota hai, it's even more wrong ki koi government agencies zimmedari nahi le rahi hain, even worse jo mantri vagera baithe huye hain jo keh rahe hain ki isme kya badi baat hai”

He further reflected on what he described as the declining importance of education in the country and criticised those holding positions of authority.

“Jo power mai hain woh educated nahi hain. This is going to destroy india. Maano ya na maano, accha lage ya bura lage, sacch toh yahi hai.”

The singer also urged citizens to make more thoughtful decisions while voting by saying, “please agar ho sake, elect better people man. Acche logo ko, educated logo ko vote dijiye.”

‘Kya Ho Raha Hai Iss Desh Ka?’

Continuing in the video, Vishal Dadlani said voters should look beyond divisions based on caste or religion while choosing leaders.

He said, “Caste, creed, religion, inn sab cheezo se nikalke agar aapko apna future secure karna hai, iss desh ka future secure karna hai, we have to elect better people. Aise jahil gawaron ko please power mai mat daliye, chahe woh aapke jaat ke ho chahe woh aapke parivar ke ho, please don't vote for them. Bas ho gaya yaar. Kya ho raha hai iss desh ka bhai?”

His remarks spread rapidly across social media, drawing widespread support from users who praised him for speaking candidly on an issue impacting lakhs of students across India. At the same time, a section of users criticised him for taking a stance against the government, turning the conversation into a sharply divided debate online.

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Earlier Controversies Around The Singer

This is not the first time Vishal Dadlani has found himself at the centre of online debate. A few months ago, the singer faced criticism after interacting with Pakistani journalist Safina Khan in London. Videos from the interaction circulated widely online and triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some users even calling for a boycott.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main controversy surrounding the NEET-UG examination?

The NEET-UG examination is facing controversy due to repeated reports of paper leaks, causing widespread concern among students and the public.

Who is Vishal Dadlani and what is his stance on the NEET issue?

Vishal Dadlani, a singer and composer, has expressed solidarity with students affected by the NEET paper leak and criticized the government's response.

What advice does Vishal Dadlani give to voters?

He urges voters to elect educated individuals and consider the nation's future over divisions of caste, creed, or religion.

Has Vishal Dadlani been involved in controversies before?

Yes, Vishal Dadlani has faced criticism in the past for his interactions with a Pakistani journalist, which led to mixed reactions online.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Vishal Dadlani ENtertainment News NEET UG Paper Leak
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