ABP Exclusive | 'Pakistani Army, Leave PoK’: Call Grows Louder As Protests Continue

Protesters, led by Sardar Aman Khan, are demanding the Pakistani Army withdraw from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). They also seek a timeline for this withdrawal.
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Speaking at Rawalakot’s Eidgah ground, PoK protest leader Sardar Aman Khan also revived the demand for a plebiscite, referring to political promises made to the people of PoK.
- Sardar Aman Khan demands Pakistani Army withdraw from PoK.
- UN Resolution (1948) mandated Pakistan's army to vacate PoK.
- Pakistan labeled protesters as terrorists; Khan exposed ISI actions.
A fresh call for the Pakistani Army to leave Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has emerged amid the ongoing unrest in the region, with Sardar Aman Khan, a prominent figure in the protest movement, directly challenging Pakistan’s government and military leadership.
Speaking at 6 pm on Thursday, August 13, Khan described Pakistani military leaders as “shameless generals” and demanded that the authorities provide a timeline for the withdrawal of the Pakistani Army from PoK.
The development comes after ABP News reported on August 9 that protesters were expected to raise the demand for the Pakistani Army to vacate PoK during the August 13 demonstration. The latest call has been presented as a major confirmation of that report.
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Historical UN Resolution Mandate
The August 13 protest was organised in reference to the historic resolution issued on August 13, 1948, by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP). This resolution explicitly stated that the Pakistani army and Pakistani nationals must vacate PoK, after which the Indian army would be deployed along the Pakistani border alongside the UN Commission, followed by a plebiscite in PoK and Jammu & Kashmir. However, nearly 80 years later, the Pakistani army has still not vacated PoK.
Demand for Plebiscite
Rallying from the Eidgah ground in Rawalakot, Sardar Aman Khan reminded the Pakistani regime that they must conduct a plebiscite in PoK, a promise made to the people of PoK by political leaders from Muhammad Ali Jinnah to current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Protesters Labelled as Terrorists
During the 67-day-long protest in PoK, Pakistan has declared 160 citizens of PoK, as well as the Awami Action Committee (under whose banner the protest is taking place), as terrorists. Furthermore, the Pakistani Army spokesperson, DG-ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has been continuously labelling the protesters as terrorists in press conferences.
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ISI and Pakistani Army Exposed
Exposing the Pakistani Army and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in PoK once again, Sardar Aman Khan, a key organiser of the protest, stated that the guns in the hands of the people of PoK were placed there by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and the Pakistani Army. They were the ones who introduced a gun culture in PoK and caused the deaths of 150,000 people through their terror policy.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the primary demand of the ongoing protests in PoK?
What historical resolution supports the demand for Pakistan's army to leave PoK?
The demand references a UN resolution from August 13, 1948, which mandated the Pakistani army and nationals to vacate PoK. This was to be followed by the Indian army's deployment and a plebiscite.
How has Pakistan responded to the protesters in PoK?
During the 67-day protest, Pakistan has labeled 160 PoK citizens and the Awami Action Committee as terrorists. The Pakistani Army spokesperson has also continuously called protesters terrorists.
What other significant demand have protesters made in PoK?
Protesters are also demanding that the Pakistani regime conduct a plebiscite in PoK. This promise was made to the people of PoK by various Pakistani political leaders over the years.