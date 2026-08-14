ABP Exclusive | 'Pakistani Army, Leave PoK’: Call Grows Louder As Protests Continue

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sardar Aman Khan demands Pakistani Army withdraw from PoK.

UN Resolution (1948) mandated Pakistan's army to vacate PoK.

Pakistan labeled protesters as terrorists; Khan exposed ISI actions.

A fresh call for the Pakistani Army to leave Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has emerged amid the ongoing unrest in the region, with Sardar Aman Khan, a prominent figure in the protest movement, directly challenging Pakistan’s government and military leadership.

Speaking at 6 pm on Thursday, August 13, Khan described Pakistani military leaders as “shameless generals” and demanded that the authorities provide a timeline for the withdrawal of the Pakistani Army from PoK.

The development comes after ABP News reported on August 9 that protesters were expected to raise the demand for the Pakistani Army to vacate PoK during the August 13 demonstration. The latest call has been presented as a major confirmation of that report.

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Historical UN Resolution Mandate

The August 13 protest was organised in reference to the historic resolution issued on August 13, 1948, by the United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP). This resolution explicitly stated that the Pakistani army and Pakistani nationals must vacate PoK, after which the Indian army would be deployed along the Pakistani border alongside the UN Commission, followed by a plebiscite in PoK and Jammu & Kashmir. However, nearly 80 years later, the Pakistani army has still not vacated PoK.

Demand for Plebiscite

Rallying from the Eidgah ground in Rawalakot, Sardar Aman Khan reminded the Pakistani regime that they must conduct a plebiscite in PoK, a promise made to the people of PoK by political leaders from Muhammad Ali Jinnah to current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.





Protesters Labelled as Terrorists

During the 67-day-long protest in PoK, Pakistan has declared 160 citizens of PoK, as well as the Awami Action Committee (under whose banner the protest is taking place), as terrorists. Furthermore, the Pakistani Army spokesperson, DG-ISPR Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has been continuously labelling the protesters as terrorists in press conferences.

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ISI and Pakistani Army Exposed

Exposing the Pakistani Army and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI in PoK once again, Sardar Aman Khan, a key organiser of the protest, stated that the guns in the hands of the people of PoK were placed there by Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI and the Pakistani Army. They were the ones who introduced a gun culture in PoK and caused the deaths of 150,000 people through their terror policy.