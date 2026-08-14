Delhi High Court, IGI T3 Among Several Locations Get Bomb Threats Day Before I-Day

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Delhi High Court, IGI T3 Among Several Locations Get Bomb Threats Day Before Independence Day
The bomb threats came just a day before India is set to celebrate 80th Independence Day on August 15.
Several key locations in Delhi, including the Delhi High Court, IGI Airport's Terminal 3, Jam Nagar House and the Delhi Cantonment SDM office, have reportedly received threat emails, prompting authorities to initiate security checks and verification. The bomb threats came just a day before India is set to celebrate 80th Independence Day on August 15.
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