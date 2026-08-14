Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aaradhya Bachchan sued over false online health claims.

Court examines prominent family name reputation as trademark-like.

Court frames three legal questions on fake news, IP.

The Delhi High Court has raised a series of significant legal questions while hearing Aaradhya Bachchan's case. The case was against the circulation of false and misleading content about her online. Among them is whether the reputation associated with a prominent family name, such as Bachchan, can be regarded in a manner similar to a trademark, and whether that reputation can continue from one generation to the next.

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Delhi HC Examines The Reach Of A Famous Family Name

Aaradhya, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, approached the Delhi High Court in 2023 over allegedly defamatory and misleading material circulated about her and the Bachchan family.

The case followed the publication of several YouTube videos containing false claims about Aaradhya’s health. Some alleged that she was seriously ill and hospitalised, while one went as far as claiming that she had died. Other videos reportedly accused her family of failing to arrange medical treatment for her in time.

While hearing the matter on Thursday, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani considered whether the goodwill and reputation attached to a well-known surname could extend across generations.

"The value of trademark and reputation in the trademark arises from the fact that a product or service is service has been rendered. Now, this is somewhat contextually different when you are talking about a person. A certain last name has a reputation because of the achievements, the eminence in a certain field of work, etc. So, does that reputation - you are couching it as virtually as a trademark - does that flow down generationally? If so, up to what point?" the judge remarked, according to Bar and Bench.

Court Frames Three Legal Questions

The Delhi High Court has identified three wider issues that it intends to consider during the proceedings.

The first relates to the extent to which the reputation of a family name can continue across generations if it is viewed as being similar to a trademark.

The second concerns whether fake news, even when it is of an “egregiously despicable nature”, can amount to a violation of intellectual property rights and, if so, what form of intellectual property right may be involved.

The third question centres on whether defamation, including slander and libel, or any other injury to a person's reputation can fall within the established framework of intellectual property rights.

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'Everything is Personality Rights, But Whose?'

The Bench also reflected on the growing scope of personality rights during Thursday's hearing.

"The concept of personality rights is acquiring amoebic proportions. Everything is personality rights. But whose personality rights?" the Court remarked.

Advocate Pravin Anand, appearing for Aaradhya, argued that the dispute was not limited to her personal reputation. He submitted that the use of the Bachchan family’s name and photographs formed an important part of the matter.

"Reputation is not only in a trademark. Passing off law protects much wider than trademarks. The whole family's pictures are used, words are used to give an impression that this young girl has died and has cancer. Both fake, causing so much of harm. Using the name Bachchan and pictures of the family. Abhishek Bachchan is also a party to the matter."

The original plea, filed through her father Abhishek Bachchan, was directed against several YouTube channels and unidentified individuals. It sought to prevent the circulation of allegedly defamatory and misleading material concerning Aaradhya and the Bachchan family, while also seeking protection against the publication of private information.

The Delhi High Court will hear the matter next on September 15.