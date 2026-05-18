Ankush, an Indian fashion creator, was subjected to jeers and mocking comments in London for wearing a bright pink outfit. He documented the experience in an Instagram video.
'It's 2026 For F***'s Sake': Indian Creator Ankush Bahuguna Faces ‘Homophobia’ In London, Video Goes Viral
Ankush Bahuguna shares a video alleging homophobia on London streets over his pink outfit, sparking debate on masculinity and public behaviour.
- Indian creator Ankush faced mockery in London for pink attire.
- Men jeered at him, questioning his masculinity and fashion choice.
- Ankush argued intolerance persists even in progressive cities.
- Colleagues and creators offered support and shared similar experiences.
The Indian fashion and lifestyle creator, known for pushing boundaries around gender and style, recently shared a troubling experience from London. His video has since ignited wider conversation online about masculinity and prejudice.
ALSO READ: ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Fame Dananeer Mobeen Calls ‘Devdas’ Overrated, Sparks Debate
‘Homophobia On The Streets Of London’
View this post on Instagram
Taking to Instagram on May 17, Ankush posted a video documenting the incident. Titled 'Homophobia on the streets of London', the clip shows him being subjected to jeers and mocking comments while walking in a bright pink outfit. He captioned it: "What weak, insecure men sound like."
The video quickly gained traction, prompting discussions around how intolerance can persist even in cities widely seen as progressive.
A Disturbing Moment Caught On Camera
In the footage, groups of men can be heard shouting remarks such as, "Welcome to the parade," turning his clothing choice into a target for ridicule. Clearly shaken, Ankush addresses the situation directly: "It’s 2026 for f**’s sake and this is what happens on the street if you just wear pink,"* he says, before adding, "You think this is London, it would be more progressive, more open-minded... clearly not."
Talking about it further, Ankush pointed out a noticeable difference. While many women complimented his outfit, he said men, across age groups, even kids, made what he described as ‘absurd sh**’ remarks.
Ending his video on a firm note, Ankush addressed those uncomfortable with self-expression: "If a guy just minding his own business... is making you feel uncomfortable, it's not his masculinity that's weak."
ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Trends Again As Viral Cannes Video Claims She Was Asked To 'Step Aside' From Podium: WATCH
Voices Of Support Pour In
Several well-known personalities and creators rallied behind him.
Kusha Kapila responded with empathy and perspective, writing, "I am so sorry this happened to you, Ankush. Most men who feel the need to do this have probably never given themselves the freedom to wear beautiful clothes. Deep down, many of them wish they could feel as fabulous as you do, but their own rigid ideas of masculinity stop them from dressing, expressing, and living as freely."
She further added, "Baaki bathere Indians hain London mein. Tu awaaz laga bas. Aur phone neeche rakh please. Pata bhi nahi lagega kab koi chura ke le jaayega. There’s plenty of eve teasing in London too. The place really isn’t all that."
Dolly Singh reacted bluntly, saying, "DISGUSTING BEHAVIOUR" while Seema Anand described the incident as "horrid."
Shibani Bedi, with a mixed sense of shock and inevitability said, "I am shocked and yet not… what you said in the end is everything."
Actor Swara Bhasker added her support, writing, "Wow! I'm so sorry, Ankush! More power and fabulousness to you."
Before You Go
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Ankush in London?
What was the nature of the comments Ankush received?
Groups of men shouted remarks like 'Welcome to the parade,' turning his clothing choice into a target for ridicule. He noted that men, including children, made 'absurd sh**' remarks.
How did Ankush react to the incident?
Ankush expressed his shock and disappointment, questioning the lack of progressiveness in London. He asserted that discomfort with someone's self-expression stems from insecurity, not the other person's masculinity.
Which personalities showed support for Ankush?
Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Seema Anand, Shibani Bedi, and Swara Bhasker were among the personalities who voiced their support and condemned the behavior Ankush experienced.