Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian creator Ankush faced mockery in London for pink attire.

Men jeered at him, questioning his masculinity and fashion choice.

Ankush argued intolerance persists even in progressive cities.

Colleagues and creators offered support and shared similar experiences.

The Indian fashion and lifestyle creator, known for pushing boundaries around gender and style, recently shared a troubling experience from London. His video has since ignited wider conversation online about masculinity and prejudice.

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‘Homophobia On The Streets Of London’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankush Bahuguna (@ankushbahuguna)

Taking to Instagram on May 17, Ankush posted a video documenting the incident. Titled 'Homophobia on the streets of London', the clip shows him being subjected to jeers and mocking comments while walking in a bright pink outfit. He captioned it: "What weak, insecure men sound like."

The video quickly gained traction, prompting discussions around how intolerance can persist even in cities widely seen as progressive.

A Disturbing Moment Caught On Camera

In the footage, groups of men can be heard shouting remarks such as, "Welcome to the parade," turning his clothing choice into a target for ridicule. Clearly shaken, Ankush addresses the situation directly: "It’s 2026 for f**’s sake and this is what happens on the street if you just wear pink,"* he says, before adding, "You think this is London, it would be more progressive, more open-minded... clearly not."

Talking about it further, Ankush pointed out a noticeable difference. While many women complimented his outfit, he said men, across age groups, even kids, made what he described as ‘absurd sh**’ remarks.

Ending his video on a firm note, Ankush addressed those uncomfortable with self-expression: "If a guy just minding his own business... is making you feel uncomfortable, it's not his masculinity that's weak."

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Voices Of Support Pour In

Several well-known personalities and creators rallied behind him.

Kusha Kapila responded with empathy and perspective, writing, "I am so sorry this happened to you, Ankush. Most men who feel the need to do this have probably never given themselves the freedom to wear beautiful clothes. Deep down, many of them wish they could feel as fabulous as you do, but their own rigid ideas of masculinity stop them from dressing, expressing, and living as freely."

She further added, "Baaki bathere Indians hain London mein. Tu awaaz laga bas. Aur phone neeche rakh please. Pata bhi nahi lagega kab koi chura ke le jaayega. There’s plenty of eve teasing in London too. The place really isn’t all that."

Dolly Singh reacted bluntly, saying, "DISGUSTING BEHAVIOUR" while Seema Anand described the incident as "horrid."

Shibani Bedi, with a mixed sense of shock and inevitability said, "I am shocked and yet not… what you said in the end is everything."

Actor Swara Bhasker added her support, writing, "Wow! I'm so sorry, Ankush! More power and fabulousness to you."