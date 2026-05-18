Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'It's 2026 For F***'s Sake': Indian Creator Ankush Bahuguna Faces ‘Homophobia’ In London, Video Goes Viral

'It's 2026 For F***'s Sake': Indian Creator Ankush Bahuguna Faces ‘Homophobia’ In London, Video Goes Viral

Ankush Bahuguna shares a video alleging homophobia on London streets over his pink outfit, sparking debate on masculinity and public behaviour.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 18 May 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian creator Ankush faced mockery in London for pink attire.
  • Men jeered at him, questioning his masculinity and fashion choice.
  • Ankush argued intolerance persists even in progressive cities.
  • Colleagues and creators offered support and shared similar experiences.

The Indian fashion and lifestyle creator, known for pushing boundaries around gender and style, recently shared a troubling experience from London. His video has since ignited wider conversation online about masculinity and prejudice.

ALSO READ: ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ Fame Dananeer Mobeen Calls ‘Devdas’ Overrated, Sparks Debate

‘Homophobia On The Streets Of London’

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankush Bahuguna (@ankushbahuguna)

Taking to Instagram on May 17, Ankush posted a video documenting the incident. Titled 'Homophobia on the streets of London', the clip shows him being subjected to jeers and mocking comments while walking in a bright pink outfit. He captioned it: "What weak, insecure men sound like."

The video quickly gained traction, prompting discussions around how intolerance can persist even in cities widely seen as progressive.

A Disturbing Moment Caught On Camera

In the footage, groups of men can be heard shouting remarks such as, "Welcome to the parade," turning his clothing choice into a target for ridicule. Clearly shaken, Ankush addresses the situation directly: "It’s 2026 for f**’s sake and this is what happens on the street if you just wear pink,"* he says, before adding, "You think this is London, it would be more progressive, more open-minded... clearly not."

Talking about it further, Ankush pointed out a noticeable difference. While many women complimented his outfit, he said men, across age groups, even kids, made what he described as ‘absurd sh**’ remarks.

Ending his video on a firm note, Ankush addressed those uncomfortable with self-expression: "If a guy just minding his own business... is making you feel uncomfortable, it's not his masculinity that's weak."

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Trends Again As Viral Cannes Video Claims She Was Asked To 'Step Aside' From Podium: WATCH

Voices Of Support Pour In

Several well-known personalities and creators rallied behind him.

Kusha Kapila responded with empathy and perspective, writing, "I am so sorry this happened to you, Ankush. Most men who feel the need to do this have probably never given themselves the freedom to wear beautiful clothes. Deep down, many of them wish they could feel as fabulous as you do, but their own rigid ideas of masculinity stop them from dressing, expressing, and living as freely."

She further added, "Baaki bathere Indians hain London mein. Tu awaaz laga bas. Aur phone neeche rakh please. Pata bhi nahi lagega kab koi chura ke le jaayega. There’s plenty of eve teasing in London too. The place really isn’t all that."

Dolly Singh reacted bluntly, saying, "DISGUSTING BEHAVIOUR" while Seema Anand described the incident as "horrid."

Shibani Bedi, with a mixed sense of shock and inevitability said, "I am shocked and yet not… what you said in the end is everything."

Actor Swara Bhasker added her support, writing, "Wow! I'm so sorry, Ankush! More power and fabulousness to you."

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Ankush in London?

Ankush, an Indian fashion creator, was subjected to jeers and mocking comments in London for wearing a bright pink outfit. He documented the experience in an Instagram video.

What was the nature of the comments Ankush received?

Groups of men shouted remarks like 'Welcome to the parade,' turning his clothing choice into a target for ridicule. He noted that men, including children, made 'absurd sh**' remarks.

How did Ankush react to the incident?

Ankush expressed his shock and disappointment, questioning the lack of progressiveness in London. He asserted that discomfort with someone's self-expression stems from insecurity, not the other person's masculinity.

Which personalities showed support for Ankush?

Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Seema Anand, Shibani Bedi, and Swara Bhasker were among the personalities who voiced their support and condemned the behavior Ankush experienced.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video London Homophobia Ankush Bahuguna
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'It's 2026 For F***'s Sake': Indian Creator Ankush Bahuguna Faces ‘Homophobia’ In London, Video Goes Viral
'It's 2026 For F***'s Sake': Indian Creator Ankush Bahuguna Faces ‘Homophobia’ In London, Video Goes Viral
Celebrities
WATCH: Harry Styles’ Reaction to ‘Viva Palestina’ Chant During Live Show Goes Viral
WATCH: Harry Styles’ Reaction to ‘Viva Palestina’ Chant During Live Show Goes Viral
Celebrities
RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence On ‘Dating’ Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘Stood By Him As A Support System’
RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence On ‘Dating’ Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘Stood By Him As A Support System’
Celebrities
'What Can Be Said In Two Days Is Astrology': Kamal Haasan On Vijay’s CM Tenure
'What Can Be Said In Two Days Is Astrology': Kamal Haasan On Vijay’s CM Tenure
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Drone Attack Hits UAE Nuclear Power Plant Amid Ceasefire Tensions
Breaking News: Another Woman Dies Due to Kidney Failure in Kota Medical College
Breaking News: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Sasaram-Patna Passenger Train
Breaking News: PM Modi Honoured With Sweden’s Highest Civilian Award
Breaking News: Donald Trump Shares AI War Video Targeting Iran
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget