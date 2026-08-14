Heavy Rain Triggers Fresh Floods In 5 Odisha Districts; 17 Rescue Teams Deployed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Heavy rainfall caused fresh floods across five Odisha districts.

Authorities evacuated residents, opened relief, deployed 17 rescue teams.

Swelling rivers impacted towns, breached embankment, submerged highway.

Bhubaneswar/Balasore/Baripada (Odisha), Aug 14 (PTI) At least five districts of Odisha have been affected by fresh floods following two days of heavy rainfall, prompting the administration to evacuate people from low-lying areas and open relief centres, officials said.

Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts have been affected by the fresh floods.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh Pravakar Patil said residents of villages in 45 gram panchayats in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts are being evacuated and shifted to relief centres, where cooked food is being provided to them.

He said the rise in water levels in Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers have caused floods in Balasore town, Basta and Bhograi area, where people have been provided with relief materials.

Patil said the district administration of Balasore has been cautioned as Subarnarekha River was also swelling.

"At least 17 rescue teams, including 10 of Odisha Disaster Response Force (ODRAF) and seven of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts. Besides, fire services personnel have also been engaged in rescue and relief operations," the SRC said.

Keonjhar district also witnessed floods as the water level in Baitarani River increased due to heavy rain, another official said.

He said Joda, Champua, Barbil and Anandapur blocks have been affected and water has entered localities after breach in the Anandapur ring embankment.

Floodwater was flowing over a state highway near Serenda. The administration has shifted people from vulnerable areas to flood shelters, the official said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)