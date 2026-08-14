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English NewsNewsIndiaSavarkar Defamation Case: Supreme Court Quashes Complaint, Summons Against Rahul Gandhi

Savarkar Defamation Case: Supreme Court Quashes Complaint, Summons Against Rahul Gandhi

The court's decision came after the Uttar Pradesh government said it had no record showing that permission to prosecute the case had been obtained.

Written By : Nipun Sehgal |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supreme Court quashed summons in Savarkar defamation case.
  • Court cited lack of sanction for prosecution in matter.
  • Case stemmed from Gandhi's 2022 Savarkar remarks.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has received relief from the Supreme Court in a criminal defamation case related to alleged insulting remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, with the court quashing the summons issued by a Lucknow court.

A bench of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Shil Nagu on Friday held that the required sanction had not been obtained in the matter. The court passed the order after the Uttar Pradesh government informed the court that there was no record showing that the required permission to prosecute the case had been granted.

Case Linked to 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra Remarks

The defamation proceedings relate to comments made by Gandhi about Savarkar on November 17, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey had filed the complaint against Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader had intentionally insulted Savarkar during the rally. The complainant had further alleged that Gandhi's remarks were part of a planned conspiracy to defame Savarkar.

Gandhi, who challenged the decision of a subordinate court to summon him, had been contesting the proceedings.

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UP Government Affidavit Cited in SC

During the Supreme Court proceedings, the bench considered the affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh government. The affidavit did not disclose that the required sanction had been obtained for prosecution in the case.

Justice Datta then pointed out that sanction is mandatory before taking cognizance. "If there is no sanction, that is the end of the matter," Justice Datta stated.

The bench, therefore, concluded that the absence of the required sanction warranted quashing the criminal defamation complaint and the orders issued by the magistrate.

"In the affidavit filed by the State of UP, there is no disclosure of sanction having been granted to prosecute the appellant-accused. In such view of the matter, the complaint and orders passed by the magistrate stand quashed," the bench observed.

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Earlier Proceedings in High Court

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had on April 4, 2025, said Gandhi could approach the sessions court by filing a revision petition. It had held that intervention by the High Court was not necessary at that stage.

The matter subsequently reached the Supreme Court, where Gandhi challenged the subordinate court's decision to summon him.

The Supreme Court's latest order has now brought the criminal defamation proceedings against Gandhi in this matter to an end.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Supreme Court's decision regarding Rahul Gandhi's defamation case?

The Supreme Court quashed the summons issued by a Lucknow court in a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi. This effectively brought the proceedings against him in this matter to an end.

Why did the Supreme Court quash the summons in the case?

The Supreme Court ruled that the required sanction for prosecution had not been obtained. The Uttar Pradesh government informed the court that there was no record of such permission.

What was the defamation case about?

The case concerned alleged insulting remarks Rahul Gandhi made against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. These comments were made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in November 2022.

When and where did Rahul Gandhi make the remarks in question?

Rahul Gandhi made the comments about Savarkar on November 17, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Published at : 14 Aug 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Veer Savarkar UTTAR PRADESH SUpreme COurt : Rahul Gandhi
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