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HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On Influencer’s Post Sparks Buzz As ‘Algorithm’ Meme Trends Again

Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On Influencer’s Post Sparks Buzz As ‘Algorithm’ Meme Trends Again

Virat Kohli’s latest Instagram ‘like’ on model's post goes viral, as fans revive the old ‘algorithm’ meme related to the cricketer on social media.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Virat Kohli's Instagram 'like' on influencer LizLaz's post sparked viral discussion.
  • This echoes a 2025 incident where Kohli liked an Avneet Kaur fan page.
  • Fans humorously revived the 'algorithm' explanation for accidental likes.

Virat Kohli has once again become a talking point online, not for his exploits on the cricket field, but due to a social media interaction. A post featuring an influencer named LizLaz quickly grabbed attention and spiralled into widespread discussion across platforms as Instagram showed it to have been 'liked' by the cricket icon. What may have otherwise gone unnoticed has now turned into a viral moment as screenshots of the interaction began circulating within minutes, fuelling speculation and humour among fans.

Kohli's ‘Algorithm’ Meme Makes A Comeback

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

The incident has reignited memories of a similar episode from 2025, when Virat Kohli had “liked” a fan page post dedicated to actress and influencer Avneet Kaur.

At the time, the former India captain addressed the situation, explaining that the interaction was unintentional and linked it to an algorithm-related issue while he was clearing his Instagram feed.

That explanation has since become a recurring joke among fans. With the latest development, social media users were quick to revisit the same reasoning, transforming it into a meme trend once again.

The phrase “algorithm” has now effectively become shorthand for such accidental engagements in Kohli’s online activity.

What also added to the buzz was a comment referencing the meme by a verified account named 'yuzichahal3', which many believed to have been made by the cricketer currently representing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL.

However, it must be noted that this is not his actual account, but just a fan page.

While the incident itself remains trivial, it highlights how even the smallest actions by high-profile athletes like Virat Kohli can quickly gain traction online. As fans continue to dissect and meme his social media presence, the ‘algorithm’ joke appears far from fading anytime soon.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What social media interaction involving Virat Kohli has recently gone viral?

Virat Kohli recently went viral for 'liking' a post by South African influencer LizLaz. This has sparked widespread discussion and memes among fans.

Why is the term 'algorithm' being associated with Virat Kohli's social media activity?

The 'algorithm' joke resurfaced because Kohli previously explained a similar accidental 'like' on an influencer's post as an algorithm-related issue while clearing his feed.

Is this the first time Virat Kohli has been involved in a similar social media incident?

No, this is not the first time. A similar incident occurred in 2025 when Kohli 'liked' a post on a fan page dedicated to actress Avneet Kaur.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram Virat Kohli PBKS IPL Yuzvendra Chahal
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