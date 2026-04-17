Virat Kohli’s ‘Like’ On Influencer’s Post Sparks Buzz As ‘Algorithm’ Meme Trends Again

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli's Instagram 'like' on influencer LizLaz's post sparked viral discussion.

This echoes a 2025 incident where Kohli liked an Avneet Kaur fan page.

Fans humorously revived the 'algorithm' explanation for accidental likes.

Virat Kohli has once again become a talking point online, not for his exploits on the cricket field, but due to a social media interaction. A post featuring an influencer named LizLaz quickly grabbed attention and spiralled into widespread discussion across platforms as Instagram showed it to have been 'liked' by the cricket icon. What may have otherwise gone unnoticed has now turned into a viral moment as screenshots of the interaction began circulating within minutes, fuelling speculation and humour among fans.

Kohli's ‘Algorithm’ Meme Makes A Comeback

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LizLaz (@lizlaz_tv)

The incident has reignited memories of a similar episode from 2025, when Virat Kohli had “liked” a fan page post dedicated to actress and influencer Avneet Kaur.

At the time, the former India captain addressed the situation, explaining that the interaction was unintentional and linked it to an algorithm-related issue while he was clearing his Instagram feed.

That explanation has since become a recurring joke among fans. With the latest development, social media users were quick to revisit the same reasoning, transforming it into a meme trend once again.

Kohli liked this post on Instagram. Another paragraph loading on algorithm 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PWB9aFlY87 — ` (@WorshipDhoni) April 16, 2026

Algorithm be like - Har baar mai hi pela jata hun.😭 — Trilok Nayak 🇮🇳 (@TNayak38477) April 16, 2026

Algorithm registered another interaction by Virat Kohli on Instagram 😭 pic.twitter.com/wBjhWPhBBK — Sandip Kamde (@SandipKamde89) April 17, 2026

The phrase “algorithm” has now effectively become shorthand for such accidental engagements in Kohli’s online activity.

What also added to the buzz was a comment referencing the meme by a verified account named 'yuzichahal3', which many believed to have been made by the cricketer currently representing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL.

Virat Kohli liked a photo of an influencer (by mistake obviously)



Yuzvendra Chahal commented "Algorithm" on that post. 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/IdxX4kbiZY — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) April 17, 2026

However, it must be noted that this is not his actual account, but just a fan page.

While the incident itself remains trivial, it highlights how even the smallest actions by high-profile athletes like Virat Kohli can quickly gain traction online. As fans continue to dissect and meme his social media presence, the ‘algorithm’ joke appears far from fading anytime soon.