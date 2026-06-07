Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt recounted 70 difficult days in Udaipur jail.

He suffered severe health issues but found unexpected support.

Bhatt overcame ailments, renewed faith, gained audience insights.

Biopic dispute led to arrest; new film releasing soon.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of his life, reflecting on the 70 days he spent in Udaipur jail following his arrest in a legal dispute linked to a biopic project. In a candid conversation, the director spoke about deteriorating health, unexpected from inmates and prison staff, and how the experience ultimately changed his perspective on life and faith.

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Finding Friendship Behind Bars

Speaking in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Bhatt recalled sharing prison space with dozens of inmates and witnessing a side of India he had never encountered before.

He said, "It was there that I truly understood the meaning of friendship. People took great care of me. They wouldn't let me do any work. They would bring me food and look after my clothes. The inmates affectionately called me 'Bhishma Pitamah'. Every night, dozens of prisoners would gather around me and insist that I tell them horror stories."

Support Came From Unexpected Places

The filmmaker said he received considerable support not only from fellow inmates but also from prison officials and police personnel during his stay.

He shared, "Even when I was unwell, the jail staff and police personnel stood by me. There were many people from whom I never expected kindness, yet they turned out to be the most helpful. Some inmates would even sleep around me at night to ensure that no harm came to me. This is the same India that watches our films. Living in jail gave me an opportunity to understand those people once again. I got to know what they think, what they believe in, and how they view films."

Bhatt said the experience helped him reconnect with the audience that watches Indian films and gave him fresh insight into their lives, beliefs and perspectives.

Severe Health Problems During Incarceration

One of the most distressing aspects of his prison stay, Bhatt revealed, was his declining health. The director suffers from Axial Spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune condition that causes chronic pain in the joints and muscles.

Describing the difficult conditions he endured, he said, "I suffer from an autoimmune disease called Axial Spondyloarthritis, which causes persistent pain in my joints and muscles. In jail, I had to sleep on a mat laid out on the floor. It was the peak of winter in December and January, and my condition kept deteriorating. I felt as though I would die there. I had also developed jaundice. I repeatedly pleaded with the officers to take me to a hospital. I would run a high fever at night. The inmates staying with me would give me their blankets, but despite that, I would continue to shiver from the cold."

Turning To Faith For Strength

The filmmaker further revealed that despite repeated assurances that he would be taken to hospital, the transfer never happened.

He said. "The jail authorities kept telling me that I would be taken to hospital the next day, but it never happened. After that, I completely gave up oily food. I survived only on chickpeas, fruits and water. Gradually, my health began to improve. During that period, I prayed extensively and found myself growing much closer to God."

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The Legal Case Explained

Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were arrested in December 2025 in connection with a dispute related to a biographical film based on Indira Murdia, the late wife of Indira IVF founder Ajay Murdia.

The disagreement reportedly centred on the project and financial matters, eventually leading to legal proceedings. Bhatt was granted bail in February 2026.

Addressing the allegations, the filmmaker had earlier maintained that the accusations against him were unfounded.

He said, "Nothing has been proven in the chargesheet. The matter is now before the court, so I do not wish to comment on it in detail. I am confident that the truth will come out."

Upcoming Release

On the professional front, Bhatt is preparing for the release of his upcoming horror film, 'Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past'. The film stars Mimoh Chakraborty and Chetna Pande in lead roles and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 12 June.