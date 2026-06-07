Salim Kumar was a National Award-winning actor celebrated in the Malayalam film industry. He was renowned for his extraordinary comic timing and memorable character portrayals.
Malayalam Actor Salim Kumar Passes Away At 57; Mammootty, Kerala CM VD Satheesan Pay Tribute
Malayalam actor Salim Kumar has died at 57 following health complications. Mammootty, Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan and members of the film industry paid emotional tributes to the beloved star.
- National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar passed away aged 57.
- He died Saturday night from severe health complications in Kochi.
- Industry figures, politicians mourned his loss, sharing heartfelt tributes.
- Public will pay respects Sunday in North Paravur.
The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most celebrated performers. National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar, renowned for his extraordinary comic timing and memorable character portrayals, passed away at the age of 57 following serious health complications.
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Salim Kumar Dies Following Health Complications
Salim Kumar breathed his last at 10:43 pm on Saturday while receiving treatment at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi. He had been admitted earlier that day after developing fever and breathing difficulties.
According to family sources, the actor's condition deteriorated rapidly despite intensive medical care. He is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and their two children.
Medical examinations reportedly revealed an aggravation of COPD, pneumonia and sepsis, along with complications affecting major organs. He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit and placed on life-support systems, including ventilator assistance.
Despite sustained efforts by the medical team, he passed away at 10:43 pm.
Emotional Tributes Pour In
The actor's passing prompted an outpouring of grief from across the entertainment industry.
Veteran actor Mammootty shared a heartfelt message on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Salim, who laughed and made others laugh, thought and made others think, and occasionally cried and made others cry, now, all you do is make me cry. Your departure, dear brother, has become an unending sorrow..."
ചിരിക്കുകയും ചിരിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചിന്തിക്കുകയും ചിന്തിപ്പിക്കുകയും— Mammootty (@mammukka) June 6, 2026
ഇടയ്ക്ക് കരയുകയും കരയിപ്പിക്കുകയും ചെയ്ത സലീം
നി ഇപ്പോൾ കരയിപ്പിക്കുക മാത്രമാണ്...........
തീരാത്ത സങ്കടം ആയി സഹോദരാ നിന്റെ വിയോഗം... pic.twitter.com/954P7IBhcw
Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan also expressed his sorrow following Kumar's death.
In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me, #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a brother."
He wasn’t just the prince of laughter to me — #SalimKumar was a deeply connected soul, fearless in his political beliefs and proud to say he stood with Congress. A versatile genius who could make us laugh and cry with the same face. Malayalam cinema lost a legend, and I lost a… pic.twitter.com/H0tx6RulC6— V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 6, 2026
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Public To Pay Final Respects
The actor's mortal remains will be taken from the hospital to his hometown of North Paravur on Sunday morning.
Members of the public will be able to pay their respects at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am. Several prominent figures from cinema, culture and politics are expected to attend. Following the public viewing, the body will be taken to his residence before the funeral, which is scheduled for 3:30 pm.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was Salim Kumar?
When and where did Salim Kumar pass away?
Salim Kumar passed away at 10:43 pm on Saturday at the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi. He was receiving treatment for serious health complications.
What caused Salim Kumar's death?
He passed away following serious health complications, including an aggravation of COPD, pneumonia, and sepsis. These issues also led to complications affecting major organs.
Who paid tribute to Salim Kumar?
Veteran actor Mammootty and Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan shared emotional tributes. They both acknowledged his significant contributions to cinema and his personal qualities.
Where can the public pay their final respects to Salim Kumar?
The public can pay respects at Paravur Town Hall from 9 am on Sunday. The funeral is scheduled for 3:30 pm after the public viewing.