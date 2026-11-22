Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Currently focusing on self-growth, not considering another marriage.

Haryanvi dancer and singer Sapna Choudhary has opened up about her separation from husband Veer Sahu, confirming that she has filed for divorce after six years of marriage. In an interview with NMF News, the performer spoke about the reasons behind her decision, her experience as a wife and mother, and her plans for the future. She also addressed questions about whether she would consider getting married again. Sapna made it clear that she is currently not thinking about a second marriage and wants to focus on herself.

Divorce Confirmed

During her conversation with NMF News, Sapna confirmed that she had filed for divorce from Veer Sahu. Explaining their decision to part ways, she said, "Jab sab achha tha tab saath the. Lekin ab achha nahi hai toh saath nahi hain. Hum dono hi is cheez ko samajh sakte hain." (We were together when things were good. But now that things are not good, we are no longer together. Only the two of us can understand this.)

She further emphasised that their marriage was a personal relationship between them and that outsiders should not interfere or pass judgement on their decision. Sapna also responded to criticism surrounding her personal life, particularly comments about her children. She said that people should judge her on the basis of her professional work rather than make assumptions about her responsibilities as a mother.

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She said, "Mere bachche hain, mujhe pata hai kaise paalne hain. Mujhe nahi sikhaya gaya bachchon ko chhodna. Aap log mere kaam par judge kijiye. Personally mujhe judge mat kijiye." (They are my children, and I know how to raise them. I have not been taught to abandon my children. Judge me on my work, but do not judge me personally.)

Reflecting on her life after participating in ‘Bigg Boss’, Sapna said she got married when she was at the peak of her popularity. She added that she had been a good daughter-in-law, wife and mother, but eventually felt that she had become too caught up in family relationships and lost focus on her own growth.

Will Sapna Marry Again?

Sapna was also asked whether she would consider getting married for a second time after her divorce. Responding to the question, she said that she does not fall in love easily and considers herself an emotional person who loves deeply.

She said, "Nahi. Mujhe chalte-firte pyaar nahi hota. Main emotional hoon. Dil ki gehraai se pyaar karti hoon. Agar aage mujhe koi waisa mila jo us laayak hai toh sochenge. Filhaal toh mujhe nahi lagta ki main doosri shaadi karungi." (No. I do not fall in love just like that. I am emotional and love deeply. If I meet someone worthy of that love in the future, I will think about it. For now, I do not think I will marry again.)

Her statement makes it clear that she is not considering another marriage at present, although she has not ruled out the possibility entirely.

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Sapna And Veer Sahu's Marriage

Sapna Choudhary married Haryanvi singer and actor Veer Sahu in 2020 in a private ceremony. The couple has two sons together and generally kept their family life away from the public spotlight.

After six years of marriage, Sapna has now confirmed that she has filed for divorce. Her recent interview has brought renewed attention to the couple's relationship and her decision to move forward separately.