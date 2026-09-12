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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel's Mother's Home Robbed Of Diamond Bangles Worth Rs 5 Lakh, House Help Arrested

Ameesha Patel's Mother's Home Robbed Of Diamond Bangles Worth Rs 5 Lakh, House Help Arrested

Ameesha Patel’s mother Asha Patel reported diamond bangles worth around Rs 5 lakh missing from her home. Police have arrested her 40-year-old house help.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Police: Rs 5 lakh jewellery stolen from Ameesha Patel's parents.
  • Domestic help Seema Ghate arrested for alleged jewellery theft.
  • Accused domestic help remanded; police investigate stolen bangle recovery.

Actress Ameesha Patel’s parents’ home in Mumbai’s Churchgate area was allegedly burgled, with gold and diamond jewellery valued at around Rs 5 lakh reported stolen, according to Mumbai Police. The Marine Drive police have arrested a 40-year-old domestic help in connection with the case.

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Domestic Help Arrested In Jewellery Theft Case

The accused has been identified as Seema Ghate, a Palghar resident who had allegedly been working at Ameesha Patel’s mother Asha Patel’s residence for around one-and-a-half years.

Following a complaint from Asha Patel, Marine Drive police began investigating the alleged theft and traced Ghate to Virar. Police said the case was initially registered against an unidentified woman before the accused was detained.

Ghate was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody until September 15.

Bangle Allegedly Stolen In January 2026

According to the police, the bangle was allegedly stolen from the residence in January 2026. Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate and had been asking her for around five to six months to admit to the alleged theft and return the jewellery.

The bangle was not returned, following which Patel approached the Marine Drive police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A crime detection team, working under the supervision of the senior police inspector, investigated the case and traced Ghate to Virar.

Police are now investigating the recovery of the stolen jewellery and checking whether the accused has any previous criminal record. The bangle has not yet been recovered.

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Ameesha Patel’s Acting Career

Ameesha Patel made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which went on to become a major commercial success. She later appeared in successful films including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.

She returned to the Gadar franchise in 2023, reprising her role in Gadar 2. The film became her highest-grossing release.

Ameesha Patel was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama, in 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was allegedly stolen from Ameesha Patel's parents' home?

Gold and diamond jewellery, specifically a bangle, valued at around Rs 5 lakh, was reportedly stolen from the residence.

Who has been arrested in connection with the theft?

Seema Ghate, a 40-year-old domestic help who worked at Asha Patel's residence for about 1.5 years, has been arrested.

When was the theft allegedly committed?

The bangle was allegedly stolen in January 2026. Asha Patel filed a complaint after suspecting Ghate for five to six months.

Has the stolen jewellery been recovered?

No, the stolen bangle has not yet been recovered. Police are currently investigating its recovery and checking the accused's criminal record.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ameesha Patel Mumbai News CRime News Asha Patel Ameesha Patel Mother Ameesha Patel House Robbery
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