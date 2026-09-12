Ameesha Patel's Mother's Home Robbed Of Diamond Bangles Worth Rs 5 Lakh, House Help Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police: Rs 5 lakh jewellery stolen from Ameesha Patel's parents.

Domestic help Seema Ghate arrested for alleged jewellery theft.

Accused domestic help remanded; police investigate stolen bangle recovery.

Actress Ameesha Patel’s parents’ home in Mumbai’s Churchgate area was allegedly burgled, with gold and diamond jewellery valued at around Rs 5 lakh reported stolen, according to Mumbai Police. The Marine Drive police have arrested a 40-year-old domestic help in connection with the case.

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Domestic Help Arrested In Jewellery Theft Case

The accused has been identified as Seema Ghate, a Palghar resident who had allegedly been working at Ameesha Patel’s mother Asha Patel’s residence for around one-and-a-half years.

Following a complaint from Asha Patel, Marine Drive police began investigating the alleged theft and traced Ghate to Virar. Police said the case was initially registered against an unidentified woman before the accused was detained.

Ghate was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody until September 15.

Bangle Allegedly Stolen In January 2026

According to the police, the bangle was allegedly stolen from the residence in January 2026. Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate and had been asking her for around five to six months to admit to the alleged theft and return the jewellery.

The bangle was not returned, following which Patel approached the Marine Drive police and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A crime detection team, working under the supervision of the senior police inspector, investigated the case and traced Ghate to Virar.

Police are now investigating the recovery of the stolen jewellery and checking whether the accused has any previous criminal record. The bangle has not yet been recovered.

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Ameesha Patel’s Acting Career

Ameesha Patel made her acting debut in 2000 with the romantic thriller Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which went on to become a major commercial success. She later appeared in successful films including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.

She returned to the Gadar franchise in 2023, reprising her role in Gadar 2. The film became her highest-grossing release.

Ameesha Patel was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama, in 2024.

(With inputs from IANS)