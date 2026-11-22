Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Survey: 37% Delhi-NCR residents plan to leave due to pollution.

94% residents worry about future medical expenses from pollution.

72% know someone facing serious pollution-related health conditions.

Pollution reduces life expectancy, caused by varied local factors.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR is no longer just a seasonal concern. With worsening air quality affecting everyday life and raising serious health concerns, a growing number of residents are reconsidering whether they want to continue living in the region. A recent survey has revealed that 37% of people in Delhi-NCR are planning to move out due to pollution, while 94% are worried about the future cost of medical treatment.

The survey, conducted by community social media platform LocalCircles, covered more than 83,000 people across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Its findings highlight how prolonged exposure to polluted air is affecting people's health, financial security and decisions about where to live.

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72% Know Someone Suffering From A Serious Health Condition

The survey asked 24,729 respondents whether they, their family members, friends, neighbours or colleagues had experienced any serious health condition associated with poor air quality.

Around 72% said they knew at least one person suffering from a serious health problem linked to air pollution. Of these, 32% knew one affected person, while 17% reported knowing two to three people. Another 17% said they knew four to six people dealing with such health issues. Additionally, 6% reported knowing more than 10 people affected by pollution-related illnesses.

The health conditions mentioned included lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, heart failure, stroke and memory-related problems.

Doctors have also raised concerns about the long-term consequences of exposure to polluted air. Hospitals continue to receive patients complaining of persistent coughing and breathing difficulties, including young people who previously had no history of respiratory problems.

Delhi Pollution Could Reduce Life Expectancy By 8.2 Years

The health consequences of air pollution extend beyond immediate respiratory symptoms. According to the Air Quality Life Index (AQLI), residents of Delhi could lose up to 8.2 years of life expectancy if the concentration of fine particulate matter in the city's air does not meet the World Health Organization's recommended guidelines.

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, is a major concern because these tiny particles can travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. Long-term exposure can increase the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular complications.

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Why Is Delhi-NCR Facing Another Winter Of Poor Air Quality?

Delhi-NCR is once again witnessing deteriorating air quality as winter sets in. Following Diwali, pollution levels increased sharply, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 376 on November 8.

Several factors contribute to the region's pollution levels. These include vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial smoke, waste burning and stubble burning in neighbouring states.

During periods of severe pollution, authorities implement restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). However, repeated fluctuations in AQI levels continue to raise questions about the effectiveness of short-term measures.

Poor air quality is also disrupting everyday routines. People are becoming increasingly cautious about stepping outdoors, commuting to work, sending children to school and spending time in open spaces.

94% Worried About Future Medical Expenses

Apart from its impact on physical health, air pollution is also creating financial anxiety among residents. Respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular problems and other chronic conditions can require repeated medical consultations, diagnostic tests and long-term medication.

To understand these concerns, LocalCircles surveyed another group of 24,560 people about their worries regarding future healthcare expenses for themselves and their families.

The findings revealed that 77% were extremely concerned about future medical costs, while another 17% expressed some level of concern. This means that 94% of respondents were worried about the financial burden of potential medical treatment.

For families dealing with long-term health conditions, expenses related to inhalers, medicines, doctor's consultations and medical tests can gradually increase. Hospitalisation can further add to the financial burden, particularly for households without adequate health insurance.

Children, older adults and people with existing respiratory or heart conditions may also require additional care during periods of poor air quality.

37% Of Residents Want To Leave Delhi-NCR

One of the most striking findings of the survey is the growing number of people considering leaving Delhi-NCR because of pollution.

LocalCircles asked 34,160 people whether they would continue living in Delhi-NCR despite the deteriorating air quality. Around 37% said they were planning to move out of the region soon. Meanwhile, 58% said they either needed to stay or intended to continue living there.

Employment, businesses, family commitments and other responsibilities could be among the reasons why many residents are unable to relocate despite their concerns.

The findings also indicate a significant change compared with an earlier LocalCircles survey conducted in December 2025. At that time, only 8% of respondents said they were considering leaving Delhi-NCR because of pollution.

Delhi-NCR Needs Long-Term Solutions To Tackle Air Pollution

The survey highlights that air pollution is no longer just an environmental issue but also a growing public health and financial concern.

Temporary restrictions during periods of severe pollution may provide some relief, but the findings underline the need for sustained measures to address the sources of pollution across Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states.

A long-term approach involving cleaner transportation, better construction dust management, industrial emission control, effective waste management and coordination between states is essential to improve air quality and protect public health.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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