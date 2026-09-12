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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesKeerthy Suresh's 'Dorothy' Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF 2026 World Premiere: WATCH

Keerthy Suresh's 'Dorothy' Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF 2026 World Premiere: WATCH

Keerthy Suresh-starrer Dorothy received a standing ovation at its TIFF 2026 world premiere. Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil film releases worldwide on September 25.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Karthik Subbaraj's
  • Director Karthik Subbaraj, Keerthy Suresh attended the international premiere event.
  • Film explores 1990s caste violence, releasing worldwide September 25, 2026.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, received a standing ovation from the audience at its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026. The Tamil film was screened in the Centrepiece section, marking a major international festival outing for the upcoming release. The film features music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and also stars Sananth and Rishikanth.

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'Dorothy' Receives Warm Response At TIFF 2026

The premiere brought together Karthik Subbaraj, Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, along with producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, in Toronto. The team attended the special screening as the film began its journey before audiences worldwide. Following the premiere, photos and videos from the event went viral on social media, capturing the team receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

Jio Studios also marked the occasion on social media, writing, "A very special night in Toronto. Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026, and to share this moment with our cast, crew and collaborators was truly unforgettable."

The production and distribution company added, "The film received a standing ovation from the TIFF audience, a beautiful beginning to Dorothy’s journey into the world. Grateful for the love, the conversations and everyone who brought this film to life."

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About 'Dorothy'

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is a Tamil independent film featuring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role, alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. The film was shot between November 2025 and March 2026 and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2026.

The story is set in the 1990s against the backdrop of caste-related violence. With its TIFF premiere preceding the theatrical release, the film has now begun its international journey with a strong response from the festival audience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' have its world premiere?

'Dorothy' had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026. It was screened in the Centrepiece section and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Who directed 'Dorothy' and who are the lead actors?

Karthik Subbaraj directed the film 'Dorothy'. It stars Keerthy Suresh in the titular role, alongside Sananth and Rishikanth.

When is 'Dorothy' scheduled for its theatrical release?

'Dorothy' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2026. The film was shot between November 2025 and March 2026.

What is the theme and setting of the film 'Dorothy'?

'Dorothy' is a Tamil independent film set in the 1990s. The story is against the backdrop of caste-related violence.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Sep 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Toronto International Film Festival Keerthy Suresh Karthik Subbaraj Dorothy TIFF 2026
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