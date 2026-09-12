Keerthy Suresh's 'Dorothy' Gets Standing Ovation At TIFF 2026 World Premiere: WATCH

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Director Karthik Subbaraj, Keerthy Suresh attended the international premiere event.

Film explores 1990s caste violence, releasing worldwide September 25, 2026.

Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, received a standing ovation from the audience at its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026. The Tamil film was screened in the Centrepiece section, marking a major international festival outing for the upcoming release. The film features music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja and also stars Sananth and Rishikanth.

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'Dorothy' Receives Warm Response At TIFF 2026

The premiere brought together Karthik Subbaraj, Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth, along with producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, in Toronto. The team attended the special screening as the film began its journey before audiences worldwide. Following the premiere, photos and videos from the event went viral on social media, capturing the team receiving a standing ovation from the audience.

#Dorothy - is Said to be a Gutsy film from #KarthikSubbaraj and the film received a Standing ovation at #TIFF (Canada)..🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/zdtCiumYzf — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) September 12, 2026

Jio Studios also marked the occasion on social media, writing, "A very special night in Toronto. Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026, and to share this moment with our cast, crew and collaborators was truly unforgettable."

The production and distribution company added, "The film received a standing ovation from the TIFF audience, a beautiful beginning to Dorothy’s journey into the world. Grateful for the love, the conversations and everyone who brought this film to life."

A very special night in Toronto. ♥️✨



Dorothy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2026, and to share this moment with our cast, crew and collaborators was truly unforgettable.



The film received a standing ovation from the TIFF audience, a beautiful… pic.twitter.com/qNKXv57Km5 — Jio Studios (@jiostudios) September 12, 2026

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About 'Dorothy'

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy is a Tamil independent film featuring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role, alongside Sananth and Rishikanth. The film was shot between November 2025 and March 2026 and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 25, 2026.

The story is set in the 1990s against the backdrop of caste-related violence. With its TIFF premiere preceding the theatrical release, the film has now begun its international journey with a strong response from the festival audience.