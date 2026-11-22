Two people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries after a speeding SUV triggered a chain of collisions on a highway in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Saturday morning. The accident occurred when an elderly motorcyclist entered the highway from a service lane and attempted to cross the road as a blue SUV approached at high speed.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the SUV driver swerving to the wrong side of the road in an attempt to avoid hitting the motorcyclist. However, the manoeuvre resulted in a head-on collision with a white SUV coming from the opposite direction.

The impact set off a series of collisions, with another motorcyclist also getting caught in the crash. The force of the collision sent the rider flying several feet into the air.

The CCTV footage, which has since surfaced on social media, captures the sequence of events, including the elderly motorcyclist's attempt to cross the highway and the subsequent crash. The footage also shows the elderly man turning his motorcycle around and leaving the spot after the collision.

Two people lost their lives in the accident, while three others suffered serious injuries. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The identities of those killed and injured have not yet been established. Further details are awaited.