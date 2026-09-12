Amaal Mallik expressed displeasure because Salman Khan Films shared an anniversary post for 'Hero' (2015) without crediting the song's composer and lyricist. He called this decision an act of 'audacity' and disrespectful.
Amaal Mallik Calls Out Salman Khan Films Over Missing Credit On 'Hero' Song Post: 'You Guys Screwed Up'
Amaal Mallik has criticised Salman Khan Films for a ‘Hero’ anniversary post that did not mention him or lyricist Kumaar for ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’.
Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has publicly expressed his displeasure with the Salman Khan Films team after the production house shared an anniversary post for the 2015 film Hero. Mallik objected to the absence of credits for the composer and lyricist behind the song featured in the post.
The singer made his reaction known in the comments section of a post uploaded by the official Salman Khan Films page. He questioned why the creators behind the song weren't acknowledged and described the decision as an act of ‘audacity’.
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Amaal Mallik Questions Missing Credits In ‘Hero’ Post
Mallik directly addressed whoever was managing the production house's social media account, arguing that celebrating a song without acknowledging the people who created it was disrespectful.
He wrote, “Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol ! It doesn’t look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer, is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned.”
The composer then urged the team to get the basics right and asked them not to remove his comment.
He added,”Learn to do the basics otherwise delete this page. Don’t delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well, so that he knows you guys screwed up.”
Amaal Mallik Was The Composer Of ‘Hero’ Music
The social media controversy emerged as Salman Khan Films marked the 11th anniversary of Hero, directed by Nikkhil Advani and featuring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in their Bollywood debuts.
Amaal Mallik composed the film's music, while lyricist Kumaar wrote the lyrics for ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’. The track became one of the best-known songs from the film's soundtrack. Amaal's brother Armaan Malik originally sang the song, while Salman Khan also recorded a separate version.
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Amaal Mallik's Recent Comments On His Industry Struggles
Mallik has remained in the spotlight in recent months for speaking openly about his experiences in the film and music industry. Earlier this year, he alleged that influential people had sidelined him and claimed that he had been dropped from more than 60 projects over the years.
The composer also recently announced that he would step away from film music until next year. He said the break would allow him to concentrate on his mind, body, health and overall recovery.
Mallik said he would return with “a heart full of melodies” and requested fans not to pester him while he takes the break.
Amaal Mallik's career includes music for films such as Jai Ho, Roy, Hero, Airlift, Kapoor & Sons, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Baaghi, Kabir Singh and Vedaa. His independent releases, including ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’, ‘Chal Wahan Jaate Hain’ and ‘Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main’, have also built a strong listener base.
(With inputs ftom IANS)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Amaal Mallik displeased with Salman Khan Films?
What was Amaal Mallik's role in the film 'Hero'?
Amaal Mallik composed the music for the film 'Hero'. He questioned why creators weren't acknowledged in Salman Khan Films' anniversary post for the movie.
Which song was central to the crediting controversy?
The controversy revolved around the song 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' from the film 'Hero'. Amaal Mallik composed its music, and Kumaar wrote the lyrics for the track.
What is Amaal Mallik's recent career announcement?
Amaal Mallik recently announced he would step away from film music until next year. This break will allow him to concentrate on his mind, body, health, and overall recovery.