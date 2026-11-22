Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nepal PM Balendra Shah begins first state visit to India.

He will hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi.

Talks focus on trade, energy, connectivity, and MoUs.

Joint project inaugurations and business forum planned.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah is set to begin his first visit to India since assuming office in March 2026, with bilateral ties, economic cooperation and regional developments expected to feature prominently during his two-day State visit from November 22 to 23.

Shah is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trip will also be his first bilateral visit to a foreign country as Nepal's Prime Minister, marking an important engagement between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will provide an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of India-Nepal relations and explore ways to expand cooperation across several sectors.

Balendra Shah To Hold Bilateral Talks With PM Modi On November 23

During his stay in New Delhi, Shah will call on President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi on November 23. The two leaders are expected to review the full range of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai said on Friday that the discussions would also include delegation-level talks covering a wide range of shared priorities. The two Prime Ministers are scheduled to address a joint press conference after their meeting.

Modi will host an official luncheon in honour of Shah and the accompanying delegation later that day.

Shah will travel to New Delhi on Sunday aboard a Nepal Airlines aircraft. He will be accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister Kumar Byanjankar and other senior officials. He is leading a 34-member official delegation.

Trade, Energy And Connectivity Among Key Areas Of Cooperation

Economic cooperation is expected to be a major focus of the visit, with discussions likely to cover trade, transport, investment, energy, connectivity networks and infrastructure development.

The two sides are also expected to exchange memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, sports, disaster management and human resource development.

Rai said India and Nepal would jointly inaugurate several completed projects in the connectivity and energy sectors. Foundation stones for new projects are also scheduled to be laid during the visit.

A Nepal-India Business Forum will also be organised to encourage Indian investment in Nepal and provide business representatives from both countries an opportunity to explore partnerships.

MEA Highlights 'Neighbourhood First' Policy

In its statement, the MEA described India and Nepal as close neighbours whose relationship is rooted in historical, cultural and civilisational links, as well as strong people-to-people connections.

It said bilateral cooperation had expanded across several areas, including trade and commerce, development partnerships, energy, water resources, and physical and digital connectivity.

The ministry added that Shah's visit would continue the practice of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflect the importance India attaches to its partnership with Nepal under the 'Neighbourhood First' policy.