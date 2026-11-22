Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stray dog wandered onstage during Vikrant Massey's hosting.

Global Peace Honours paid tribute to 26/11 heroes.

Star-studded gathering included Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar.

A lighthearted, unscripted moment took centre stage at the prestigious Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai, quickly turning into one of the most talked-about viral highlights of the evening. While acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey was hosting the ceremony and addressing the distinguished gathering, a stray dog casually wandered onto the stage right beside him. Briefly stealing the spotlight from the 12th Fail star, the furry visitor strolled calmly across the platform, leaving the audience thoroughly amused and bringing a warm smile to everyone present at the venue.

Unscripted Viral Moment On Stage

The unexpected cameo unfolded seamlessly in the middle of Vikrant Massey's address, catching both the host and the attendees pleasantly off guard. Rather than disrupting the solemn spirit of the evening, the dog's unbothered walk across the grand stage added a charming, candid touch to the high-profile proceedings, with clips of the moment swiftly circulating across social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

Also Read: 'He Wasn't Exposing A Secret': ScoutOP's Team Hits Back After Salman Khan Schools Him

Honouring The Heroes Of 26/11

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, the Global Peace Honours 2026 was held against the iconic backdrop of the Gateway of India in Mumbai on November 21, 2026. The solemn yet inspiring ceremony was dedicated to celebrating courage, humanity, and paying heartfelt tributes to the brave heroes and victims of the tragic 26/11 terror attacks.

A Star-Studded Gathering

Alongside Vikrant Massey, the landmark event witnessed the presence of several towering personalities from Indian cinema, sports, and politics. Notable attendees who graced the occasion and offered their tributes included Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Boman Irani, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.