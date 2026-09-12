Salman Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer The 'Only Rockstar' In 'Bigg Boss 20', Mimics His 'Owww'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan recognized Qazi Touqeer as Bigg Boss's 'only rockstar'.

Host Salman copied Qazi's signature dialogue.

Four nominated contestants face first Bigg Boss 20 eviction.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 20 brought a fun moment for singer Qazi Touqeer as host Salman Khan singled him out as the house’s “only rockstar”. Salman also copied Qazi’s trademark “Owww” and got the other contestants involved in his signature step.

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Salman Khan Calls Qazi Touqeer The ‘Only Rockstar’

A promo released by the channel on Instagram teased Salman’s playful interaction with Qazi. The caption read: “@qazitouqeer_official ke rockstar andaaz ne bhai ko bhi deewana bana diya.”

In the promo, Salman said: “Iss ghar main kitne bhi stars hai, rockstar toh ek hi hai Qazi Touqeer. Poore week main apne Owww karke chal rahe the… Mujhe sikha do na ‘I am a rockstar baby.’ (There may be many stars in this house, but there’s only one rockstar, and that’s Qazi Touqeer. All week, you guys have been walking around going ‘Owww!’ Teach me too: ‘I am a rockstar, baby.’)”

Salman then asked the housemates to perform Qazi’s step. He also admitted that pulling off the move was quite difficult for him.

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'Bigg Boss 20' Faces Its First Eviction

The opening Weekend Ka Vaar could also bring the season’s first eviction. Kanika Mann, Uditi Singh, Love Gill and Arishfa Khan have been named among the contestants nominated during the first week.

The 20th season of Bigg Boss began on September 6 with 16 celebrity contestants. The lineup includes MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

The reality show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

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Who Is Qazi Touqeer?

Qazi Touqeer rose to fame after winning Fame Gurukul alongside Ruprekha Banerjee. He was chosen by the Indian public as the winner of the singing reality show, India's version of Fame Academy. Qazi and Ruprekha later released an album together in 2005.

He had no formal musical training before entering Fame Gurukul. Qazi also later injured his neck while rehearsing for his acting debut film, Take Off. The incident happened during rehearsals at Ganesh Acharya Studios when he fell and hurt himself.

(With inputs from IANS)