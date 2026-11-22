South Korean actor Kim Soo Hyun has been cleared of personal liability in a legal dispute involving electronics brands Cuckoo Electronics and Cuckoo Homesys. The Seoul Central District Court has directed his agency, Gold Medalist, to pay the companies a combined 875.17 million won (approximately $600,000) after they withdrew advertisements featuring him amid controversy surrounding his personal life. The ruling, delivered on November 20, found that the agency was responsible for obligations under the advertising agreements. The court dismissed all claims against the Queen of Tears star, while also rejecting a separate lawsuit filed by Cuckoo International Berhad.

Kim Soo Hyun's Agency Ordered To Pay Cuckoo

The Seoul Central District Court's 25th Civil Division, led by Judge Kwon Ki Man, announced its decision on November 20. Gold Medalist has been ordered to pay 260.38 million won (approximately $193,460) to Cuckoo Electronics and 614.79 million won (approximately $456,785) to Cuckoo Homesys.

The court also dismissed a separate case brought by Cuckoo International Berhad, the Malaysian subsidiary of Cuckoo Homesys. Importantly, the ruling places the financial responsibility on Gold Medalist and not on Kim Soo Hyun himself.

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According to JK News, the court found that Cuckoo had legitimate grounds to end some of its advertising agreements with the agency. It observed that certain contracts had been affected by a breach of the model's duty to maintain dignity, while trust between the parties had broken down in other cases. Gold Medalist must therefore return part of the modelling fees it had received.

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Why Cuckoo Ended Its Advertising Deal With Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun had represented Cuckoo Electronics for nearly a decade. The association ended in 2025 after allegations emerged that the actor had been in a relationship with the late actor Kim Sae Ron when she was underage. Kim Sae Ron died at the age of 23, reportedly by suicide.

As the controversy intensified, Cuckoo removed advertisements featuring the actor and approached the court, seeking damages of more than 2 billion won.

In July 2026, police decided not to refer the case against Kim Soo Hyun over alleged violations of the Child Welfare Act and false accusation charges, citing insufficient evidence to establish the allegations.

Kim Soo Hyun's FromBio Case And Other Pending Disputes

The Cuckoo case is not the only advertising-related legal dispute involving Gold Medalist. On November 13, the 14th Civil Division of the Suwon District Court ruled in a separate case filed by health supplement brand FromBio. It ordered the actor's side to return around 1.1598 billion won (approximately $861,725) in modelling fees.

FromBio had signed Kim Soo Hyun as its brand ambassador in October 2024 but stopped using advertisements featuring him the following year after the allegations surfaced. The court observed that “the allegations in this case prevented the defendant from maintaining a positive and trustworthy image,” adding that “as a result, promotional activities for the product could no longer be carried out”.

Kim's legal representatives later clarified that the FromBio verdict did not establish any wrongdoing by the actor or find that he had personally breached the contract. They said the amount concerned a refund of modelling fees for the period when the advertisements could not be used. His team also confirmed that an appeal had been filed.

Meanwhile, disputes involving other advertisers, including Eider, Classys and Trendmaker, remain pending before the courts. The latest Cuckoo ruling holds Gold Medalist responsible for the advertising contract payments while dismissing the claims against Kim Soo Hyun. Other disputes involving the actor's endorsements are yet to be decided.