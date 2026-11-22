Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pax Silica seeks to secure future tech, counter dependency.

Until only a few years ago, leading military and economic powers largely dismissed warnings that Beijing was pursuing a strategy to constrain rival countries’ advanced industries. China’s dominance in the production of critical minerals and other high-technology materials has given it the ability to restrict exports and disrupt industries dependent on these supplies. Those powers have now begun to recognize the economic challenge posed by China, along with its far-reaching military and security implications. Although the Manila QUAD summit did not name China directly, its partners voiced “grave concerns” about economic coercion, including arbitrary export restrictions and non-market policies that create overcapacity and disrupt global supply chains in critical industries.

Pax Silica Declaration Seeks To Reduce Dependence On China

In response to these concerns, the United States-led, ten-nation Pax Silica group, established in February this year, signed and released the San Francisco Declaration on 15 November, shortly before the QUAD summit. Entitled “On the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity,” the declaration affirms that “economic security is fundamental to national security.” Its message reflects growing recognition that access to essential materials and advanced technologies is not merely a matter of commercial competitiveness; it is also vital to a country’s capacity to protect its security and sustain its strategic independence.

By restricting supplies of critical minerals and high-tech products, China can weaken the economic strength and prosperity of other nations while limiting their ability to manufacture essential security equipment. These materials support a wide range of advanced civilian industries, including space, electronics, and automobiles, as well as cutting-edge defence technologies.

Through state-supported subsidies for labour-intensive industries, China has attracted the production of goods associated with mining and environmentally damaging activities. As these industries relocated to China, the country consolidated its control over their production and expanded its presence in global markets, creating a supply chain heavily dependent on a single source.

Ten-Nation Pax Silica Group And Its Supply-Chain Goals

The ten-nation Pax Silica group, formed after the QUAD, aims to develop alternatives to Chinese supply chains and respond directly to the challenges posed by China’s dominance. Its declaration establishes shared principles, a common framework, and a basis for coordinated action. The signatories are the United States, Australia, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The declaration recognizes that no country can independently secure the foundations of the super-intelligence era, and that the prosperity it enables will depend on the strength and resilience of the underlying supply chains and infrastructure.

Can India's Manufacturing Ecosystem Become A Reliable Alternative To China?

A central question is whether India’s current manufacturing ecosystem can play a substantial role in advancing the Pax Silica initiative. To become a credible player and an alternative to China and a dependable supply-chain partner, India will need to offer competitive labour and tax policies while maintaining social stability and attracting investment and international expertise. Investors and workers are more likely to commit to a country where public safety is supported by an effective, impartial law-enforcement system and an independent, credible judiciary. Governments are likewise seeking trusted supply chains that are less exposed to geopolitical disruption and excessive reliance on a small number of producers. These concerns are especially significant in sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, rare-earth processing, specialized equipment, data centers, and the infrastructure needed to support large-scale computing.

India's Entry Into Pax Silica And Its Technology Ambitions

India joined the Pax Silica initiative at the AI Impact Summit held in New Delhi in February this year, creating an opportunity to deepen strategic technology cooperation with the United States and other partner countries. Pax Silica is built around a shared commitment to strengthen the technology foundations of the AI-driven global economy. It is envisioned as a coalition of trusted nations working to secure the full “silicon stack”—from critical minerals and semiconductor fabrication to advanced AI systems and the infrastructure needed to deploy them. The initiative aims to diversify global supply chains, reduce the risk of economic coercion, and ensure that emerging technologies are developed and governed by open, democratic societies.

For India, Pax Silica could offer a significant opportunity to draw on its large pool of highly qualified engineers and technical specialists, including talent capable of contributing to the design of advanced two-nanometre chips. As the semiconductor industry expands rapidly, demand for skilled professionals is expected to exceed one million. India could help meet that demand, while participating countries would have an incentive to establish design and development centres in the country and benefit from its engineering workforce.

India’s inclusion also highlights the strategic importance of its technical talent to the coalition’s ambitions. Without India’s engineering capabilities, Pax Silica may find it more difficult to compete with China and address the challenges posed by its growing technological influence. India was initially excluded from the initiative, but the United States later reconsidered and invited it to join. This reversal may reflect recognition that India’s skills and capacity are important to the coalition’s ability to build a resilient and competitive technology ecosystem.

US Officials Explain Pax Silica's Vision For Economic Security

At the India AI Summit in February, U.S. Under Secretary Jacob Helberg used the signing of the Pax Silica declaration to underscore the initiative’s central purpose: reducing strategic dependence and strengthening economic security. “Today, as we sign the Pax Silica declaration, we say no to weaponized dependency, and we say no to blackmail. Together, we affirm that economic security is national security,” he said. Describing the coalition’s broader ambition, Helberg added that it aims to secure “the full stack of the future”—from critical minerals and silicon wafers to the advanced intelligence that can expand human potential. Pax Silica, he argued, is a declaration that “the future belongs to those who build.”

U.S. officials have welcomed India’s participation. Sergio Gor, the U.S. Ambassador to India, called the country’s entry into Pax Silica both “strategic and essential,” describing the coalition as one that will help shape the economic and technological order of the twenty-first century. India is at a pivotal moment in a technological and industrial transformation that could strengthen its position among the world’s leading nations, economically and in terms of security. Realizing that potential, however, will depend on how effectively the country manages its domestic priorities and international partnerships.

Pax Silica And India's Vision Of Becoming A Developed Nation By 2047

Pax Silica could help India harness the opportunities of the super-intelligence era and advance development across society, supporting its ambition to become a developed country by 2047. To play a leading role in the coalition, India’s decision-makers will need to adopt an inclusive, forward-looking approach—one that expands education and opportunity for people living in poverty and other forms of disadvantage, while building a nationwide ecosystem for the new economy. The benefits of that transformation must reach the country’s entire population of roughly 1.5 billion. If India can achieve this, the challenge posed by China may become an impetus for progress and a boon in disguise.

( Ranjit Kumar is a senior journalist and strategic affairs analyst)