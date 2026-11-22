Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Starring Mahesh Babu, film releases globally April 7, 2027.

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film ‘Varanasi’, starring Mahesh Babu, is gearing up for an ambitious global theatrical release. According to a new report, the makers are targeting 18 different formats, including IMAX 1.43:1, Dolby Vision and 4DX. The film is reportedly being prepared for premium cinema experiences across international markets. With visual effects and sound design work underway, the team is aiming to complete technical preparations by March 2027. Here's what we know about the film's release plans and its IMAX presentation. The announcement has raised expectations among fans ahead of release.

18 Formats Worldwide

According to a report by Mid-Day, the makers of ‘Varanasi’ are targeting a worldwide release in 18 different theatrical formats. The decision reflects the scale of the project and the team's ambition to reach audiences across different international markets.

The film is expected to be available in premium formats such as IMAX 1.43:1, Dolby Vision and 4DX. Preparing multiple versions for different theatrical technologies is expected to involve extensive technical work during post-production. The makers reportedly aim to complete the necessary preparations by March 2027, ahead of the film's planned theatrical release in April.

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IMAX 1.43:1 Explained

One of the biggest technical highlights of ‘Varanasi’ is its reported IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio. According to the report, the film has been shot entirely in this format. It is being described as the first non-English film to achieve this distinction.

The 1.43:1 aspect ratio offers a taller image compared to conventional widescreen presentations. This allows more of the frame to be visible vertically, creating a more immersive experience on compatible IMAX screens.

The planned release in this format could make the film's large-scale visuals particularly appealing to audiences who prefer watching cinematic spectacles on premium screens.

Post-Production Update

Despite the ambitious release plans, considerable work remains before ‘Varanasi’ reaches theatres. The visual effects and sound design are still being developed, while the team also needs to prepare different versions of the film to meet the technical requirements of various theatrical formats.

According to the Mid-Day report, the March deadline has increased the pressure on the post-production team. Completing the creative work alongside the technical preparations for the worldwide release is expected to be a major part of the production schedule.

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Release Date And Cast

Directed by SS Rajamouli, ‘Varanasi’ features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 7, 2027. With its reported 18-format theatrical release plan and IMAX presentation, ‘Varanasi’ is shaping up to be one of the major cinematic releases to watch out for in 2027.