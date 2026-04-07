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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTrisha Krishnan Mocks Retirement Rumours, Jokes ‘I’ve Quit Films, Married A Rich Businessman’

Trisha Krishnan Mocks Retirement Rumours, Jokes ‘I’ve Quit Films, Married A Rich Businessman’

Trisha Krishnan dismisses retirement rumours with a witty Instagram post, putting viral speculation to rest and reassuring fans.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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Just when rumours around her personal life and career started spiralling again, Trish addressed the swirling claims with a dose of humour and unmistakable sarcasm.

The actor's reply has left fans both amused and reassured.

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'Fiction Quota' Remark Goes Viral

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)
(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

On April 7, Trisha took to Instagram Stories to respond to growing speculation about her alleged retirement. Reports had suggested she was planning to step away from cinema, with filmmaker and YouTuber Chithra Lakshmanan claiming that producers had confirmed the development.

However, Trisha wasted no time in shutting down the chatter. In a witty post, she wrote, “Apparently I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota?"

Her response quickly gained traction online, effectively putting an end to the rumours that had left many fans concerned.

How The Rumours Took Off

The speculation gained momentum after Lakshmanan’s comments circulated widely on social media. As the claims spread, fans expressed disappointment at the thought of the actor stepping away from the big screen.

Trisha’s response, however, has now brought much-needed clarity, firmly dismissing the reports as baseless.

Cryptic Posts Spark Curiosity

In recent days, Trisha has also shared a series of thought-provoking posts on social media. One such post read, “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love," drawing attention and adding another layer to the ongoing discussions.

What's Next For Trisha

Despite the rumours, Trisha’s professional journey remains firmly on track. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is set to appear next in Karuppu alongside Suriya. She also has Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi in the pipeline, marking her return to Telugu cinema.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What rumours about Trisha have been circulating?

Rumours suggested Trisha was planning to retire from films, marry a rich businessman, and raise quadruplets. These claims were based on comments from filmmaker Chithra Lakshmanan.

How did Trisha respond to the retirement rumours?

Trisha addressed the rumours humorously on Instagram Stories, sarcastically asking if she should add anything else to the 'fiction quota'.

Are the rumours about Trisha's retirement true?

No, Trisha has firmly dismissed the rumours as baseless. Her witty response has reassured fans that she has not retired.

What are Trisha's upcoming projects?

Trisha's professional life is active. She will appear in 'Karuppu' with Suriya and 'Vishwambhara' with Chiranjeevi, marking her return to Telugu cinema.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
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