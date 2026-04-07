Trisha Krishnan Mocks Retirement Rumours, Jokes ‘I’ve Quit Films, Married A Rich Businessman’

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Just when rumours around her personal life and career started spiralling again, Trish addressed the swirling claims with a dose of humour and unmistakable sarcasm.

The actor's reply has left fans both amused and reassured.

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'Fiction Quota' Remark Goes Viral



(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

On April 7, Trisha took to Instagram Stories to respond to growing speculation about her alleged retirement. Reports had suggested she was planning to step away from cinema, with filmmaker and YouTuber Chithra Lakshmanan claiming that producers had confirmed the development.

However, Trisha wasted no time in shutting down the chatter. In a witty post, she wrote, “Apparently I’ve quit films, married a rich businessman and I’m raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today’s fiction quota?"

Her response quickly gained traction online, effectively putting an end to the rumours that had left many fans concerned.

How The Rumours Took Off

The speculation gained momentum after Lakshmanan’s comments circulated widely on social media. As the claims spread, fans expressed disappointment at the thought of the actor stepping away from the big screen.

Trisha’s response, however, has now brought much-needed clarity, firmly dismissing the reports as baseless.

Cryptic Posts Spark Curiosity

In recent days, Trisha has also shared a series of thought-provoking posts on social media. One such post read, “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love," drawing attention and adding another layer to the ongoing discussions.

What's Next For Trisha

Despite the rumours, Trisha’s professional journey remains firmly on track. She was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life and is set to appear next in Karuppu alongside Suriya. She also has Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi in the pipeline, marking her return to Telugu cinema.