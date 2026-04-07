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HomeHealthOn World Health Day 2025, Soha Ali Khan Reveals The ONE Habit Every Woman Should Start Today

On World Health Day 2025, Soha Ali Khan Reveals The ONE Habit Every Woman Should Start Today

On World Health Day, Soha Ali Khan shares a powerful health tip for women, from strength training to a simple morning drink for better wellbeing.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 10:48 AM (IST)

What if one simple habit could quietly transform the way women feel, physically, mentally, and emotionally? On World Health Day, actor Soha Ali Khan offered a deeply personal yet practical insight into women's wellness, sparking a conversation that feels both timely and relevant.

Known for sharing snippets of her healthy lifestyle online, Soha once again turned the spotlight on a small but powerful change that she believes can make a lasting difference.

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The One Thing Every Woman Should Consider

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Taking to social media, Soha talked about a single practice she feels women should prioritise. She said, "I thought why not suggest the one thing I feel every woman should be doing for her health - strength training."

Her reasoning is simple. According to her, building physical strength can set off a chain reaction of positive changes, improving sleep quality, supporting hormonal balance, boosting metabolism, and even strengthening mental resilience. The result? A sense of wellbeing that reflects both internally and outwardly.

What Is Strength Training

Strength training isn’t just about lifting weights or building muscle. It’s a structured form of exercise designed to improve endurance, stability, and overall body strength. For many women, especially as they age, it can become a cornerstone of long-term health.

From enhancing bone density to supporting metabolic health, its benefits go far beyond aesthetics, making it a crucial addition to modern wellness routines.

A Take On Perimenopause And Daily Habits

Soha also opened up about navigating hormonal changes, particularly during perimenopause. She shared, "As hormones start shifting in perimenopause, especially with fluctuating estrogen, things like acidity, bloating, and caffeine sensitivity can feel more intense. This simple drink feels like a softer, more balanced start. It hydrates, supports digestion, helps with bloating, adds fibre for gut health, and gives me a clean, steady kind of energy, less buzz, more balance."

Her words reflect a growing awareness around how small dietary adjustments can help manage everyday discomforts linked to hormonal shifts.

Soha's Simple Morning Ritual 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Alongside exercise, Soha revealed a morning routine she follows consistently. She shared that she begins her day with a nourishing drink, enhanced with a pinch of turmeric.

Explaining its benefits, she noted, "I also add a pinch of haldi (turmeric), which contains curcumin, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may help support digestion, reduce bloating, and even ease joint stiffness and inflammation, something many women notice more during perimenopause and menopause. Pairing it with black pepper improves its absorption, making it more effective."

She added, "I have this first thing in the morning, and then eat 20 to 30 minutes later."

On a day dedicated to global wellbeing, Soha tries to make her message land with quiet impact. It’s not about drastic transformations or complicated routines, but about starting somewhere simple, and staying consistent.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
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Soha Ali Khan World Health Day Lifestyle Wellness Tips
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