Trisha is experiencing a career high with her latest film, Karuppu, performing strongly at the box office. She recently celebrated her 43rd birthday.
Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Being The ‘Common Factor’ In Vijay, Ajith Kumar And Suriya’s Biggest Hits
Trisha Krishnan celebrated a major box office milestone after becoming part of Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya’s highest-grossing films. The actor reacted to viral fan posts amid Karuppu’s success.
- Trisha stars in top-grossing films of three Tamil superstars.
- Leo (Vijay), Good Bad Ugly (Ajith), Karuppu (Suriya) cited.
- Viral post highlights Trisha as the common factor in successes.
- Karuppu surpasses ₹200 crore globally, Suriya's biggest hit.
Fresh off celebrating her 43rd birthday, the actor is now enjoying another career high as her latest release, Karuppu, continues its strong run at the box office. On Sunday, Trisha caught fans’ attention after acknowledging a viral social media post that described her as the “common factor” behind the highest-grossing films of Tamil superstars Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya.
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Trisha Marks A Rare Box Office Achievement
In Tamil cinema, Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya remain among the industry’s biggest names. Interestingly, Trisha has now featured in each actor’s top-grossing film.
Back in 2023, she starred in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film went on to collect Rs 605.90 crore worldwide, becoming Vijay’s biggest box office success.
Two years later, Trisha appeared in Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film earned Rs 248.25 crore globally and emerged as Ajith Kumar’s highest-grossing release so far.
Now, Karuppu, starring Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji, has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, making it the biggest commercial success of Suriya’s career to date.
Viral Fan Post Gets Trisha’s Attention
On Sunday, Trisha re-shared a fan-made post on her Instagram Stories. The collage featured her alongside Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya from Leo, Good Bad Ugly and Karuppu. The caption read, “Vijay's Highest Grosser (Leo), Ajith's Highest Grosser (GBU), Surya's Highest Grosser (Karuppu). The Common Factor!!”
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Karuppu Box Office Collection
On Day 9, Karuppu earned a strong Rs 12.20 crore net in India across 4,987 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross climbed to Rs 154.99 crore, while its overall India net collection reached Rs 133.85 crore.
On Day 10, the film continues its steady theatrical run. Currently playing across 2,393 shows, Karuppu has already collected Rs 4.40 crore net in live earnings for the day. This has pushed the film’s India gross to Rs 160.19 crore, while the India net collection now stands at Rs 138.25 crore. Final Day 10 figures are still awaited.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Trisha's recent career achievement?
What makes Trisha a 'common factor' in Tamil cinema?
Trisha has starred in the highest-grossing films of Tamil superstars Vijay, Ajith Kumar, and Suriya, making her a notable connection between their box office successes.
Which films contribute to Trisha's box office achievement?
The films are Leo (Vijay's highest grosser), Good Bad Ugly (Ajith Kumar's highest grosser), and Karuppu (Suriya's highest grosser).
How is Karuppu performing at the box office?
Karuppu has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, making it Suriya's biggest commercial success. It continues its steady theatrical run.