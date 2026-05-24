Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha stars in top-grossing films of three Tamil superstars.

Leo (Vijay), Good Bad Ugly (Ajith), Karuppu (Suriya) cited.

Viral post highlights Trisha as the common factor in successes.

Karuppu surpasses ₹200 crore globally, Suriya's biggest hit.

Fresh off celebrating her 43rd birthday, the actor is now enjoying another career high as her latest release, Karuppu, continues its strong run at the box office. On Sunday, Trisha caught fans’ attention after acknowledging a viral social media post that described her as the “common factor” behind the highest-grossing films of Tamil superstars Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya.

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Trisha Marks A Rare Box Office Achievement

In Tamil cinema, Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya remain among the industry’s biggest names. Interestingly, Trisha has now featured in each actor’s top-grossing film.

Back in 2023, she starred in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film went on to collect Rs 605.90 crore worldwide, becoming Vijay’s biggest box office success.

Two years later, Trisha appeared in Good Bad Ugly, helmed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film earned Rs 248.25 crore globally and emerged as Ajith Kumar’s highest-grossing release so far.

Now, Karuppu, starring Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji, has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide, making it the biggest commercial success of Suriya’s career to date.

Viral Fan Post Gets Trisha’s Attention

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

On Sunday, Trisha re-shared a fan-made post on her Instagram Stories. The collage featured her alongside Vijay, Ajith Kumar and Suriya from Leo, Good Bad Ugly and Karuppu. The caption read, “Vijay's Highest Grosser (Leo), Ajith's Highest Grosser (GBU), Surya's Highest Grosser (Karuppu). The Common Factor!!”

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Karuppu Box Office Collection

On Day 9, Karuppu earned a strong Rs 12.20 crore net in India across 4,987 shows. With this, the film’s total India gross climbed to Rs 154.99 crore, while its overall India net collection reached Rs 133.85 crore.

On Day 10, the film continues its steady theatrical run. Currently playing across 2,393 shows, Karuppu has already collected Rs 4.40 crore net in live earnings for the day. This has pushed the film’s India gross to Rs 160.19 crore, while the India net collection now stands at Rs 138.25 crore. Final Day 10 figures are still awaited.