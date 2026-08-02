Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Comedian Gaurav Madaan won Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2.

His humorous Arijit Singh parody entertained judges, audience.

He achieved a perfect score, receiving prize money.

He also received protein supplements worth five lakh.

The latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 has everyone talking, with comedian Gaurav Madaan emerging as the standout contestant and the winner. Featuring Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua and Gurleen Pannu as the special guests, Episode 4 received an overwhelmingly positive response.

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Who Is Gaurav Madaan?

Although many viewers may have discovered him through India's Got Latent 2, Gaurav Madaan has been active in the stand-up comedy circuit for many years. An independent comedian, performer and content creator, he has steadily built an online audience through comedy videos, original musical content and relatable sketches. His appearance on the show introduced his unique blend of stand-up and music to a much wider audience, significantly boosting his visibility. Few hours after the episode's release, his Instagram account had around 40.8k followers.

Comedian's Arijit Singh Parody Wins Over The Panel

Gaurav stepped onto the stage with an acoustic guitar and announced that he would perform his own version of Arijit Singh's popular song Khamoshiyan. Instead, he surprised everyone with Kamzoriyaan, a humorous parody centred around self-deprecating jokes about his slim physique and his struggles with being underweight.

During his interaction with the judges, Gaurav also revealed that he had written the comic version of the song around six months earlier, long before performing it on the show.

Perfect Prediction Turns Into Reality

One of the defining moments of the episode came before Gaurav even began performing. As part of the show's format, contestants are asked to predict the score they believe they will receive from the judges.

Unlike many participants who choose a safer prediction, Gaurav confidently declared that he expected a perfect score of 10. By the end of his performance, every judge awarded him exactly that, making his prediction come true.

His flawless score secured the top position in the episode and earned him Rs 1 lakh in prize money.

Host Samay Raina also announced that Gaurav would receive protein supplements worth Rs 5 lakh, sponsored by fitness brand Avvatar, adding another memorable moment to his successful appearance on the show.

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Users React To Gaurav's Act

Viewers were quick to praise Episode 4 across social media, with many describing it as one of the strongest episodes of the current season. Fans flooded social media with praise following Gaurav Madaan's performance.

One user wrote, "The only act i enjoyed from episode 4 was of Gaurav Madan..."

Another commented, "Bless u for making people laugh like this."

A third user said, "Full Entertenment Episode!"

Another viewer wrote, "He completely stole the show in the latest episode of India's Got Latent!"

One more fan added, "1 of the best and deserving contestant this season."

Emotional Instagram Post After The Episode

Following the episode's premiere, Gaurav shared moments from the show on Instagram and reflected on his personal journey.

Sharing some photographs from his act, he wrote, "From not having the courage to wear half sleeve t-shirt in public to singing in a vest on Netflix. It was a treat to be on India’s Got Latent."

He also thanked Samay Raina, Rahul Dua, Tanmay Bhat, Karan Aujla and Gurleen Pannu for their encouragement and support.