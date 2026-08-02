India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Gaurav Madaan? Comedian Wins Rs 1 Lakh On ‘India’s Got Latent’ With Hilarious Arijit Singh Song Parody

Who Is Gaurav Madaan? Comedian Wins Rs 1 Lakh On ‘India’s Got Latent’ With Hilarious Arijit Singh Song Parody

Who is Gaurav Madaan? Meet the comedian who impressed Karan Aujla with his hilarious Arijit Singh parody on India's Got Latent 2, earned a perfect score of 10 and won Rs 1 lakh.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Gaurav Madaan won Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2.
  • His humorous Arijit Singh parody entertained judges, audience.
  • He achieved a perfect score, receiving prize money.
  • He also received protein supplements worth five lakh.

The latest episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 has everyone talking, with comedian Gaurav Madaan emerging as the standout contestant and the winner. Featuring Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua and Gurleen Pannu as the special guests, Episode 4 received an overwhelmingly positive response.

ALSO READ: Karan Aujla Sponsors Maldives Tickets For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Couple Buried In Rs 12 Lakh Debt

Who Is Gaurav Madaan?

Although many viewers may have discovered him through India's Got Latent 2, Gaurav Madaan has been active in the stand-up comedy circuit for many years. An independent comedian, performer and content creator, he has steadily built an online audience through comedy videos, original musical content and relatable sketches. His appearance on the show introduced his unique blend of stand-up and music to a much wider audience, significantly boosting his visibility. Few hours after the episode's release, his Instagram account had around 40.8k followers.

Comedian's Arijit Singh Parody Wins Over The Panel

Gaurav stepped onto the stage with an acoustic guitar and announced that he would perform his own version of Arijit Singh's popular song Khamoshiyan. Instead, he surprised everyone with Kamzoriyaan, a humorous parody centred around self-deprecating jokes about his slim physique and his struggles with being underweight.

During his interaction with the judges, Gaurav also revealed that he had written the comic version of the song around six months earlier, long before performing it on the show.

Perfect Prediction Turns Into Reality

One of the defining moments of the episode came before Gaurav even began performing. As part of the show's format, contestants are asked to predict the score they believe they will receive from the judges.

Unlike many participants who choose a safer prediction, Gaurav confidently declared that he expected a perfect score of 10. By the end of his performance, every judge awarded him exactly that, making his prediction come true.

His flawless score secured the top position in the episode and earned him Rs 1 lakh in prize money.

Host Samay Raina also announced that Gaurav would receive protein supplements worth Rs 5 lakh, sponsored by fitness brand Avvatar, adding another memorable moment to his successful appearance on the show.

ALSO READ: Raj Thackeray Targets Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan As They Praise PM Modi, Asks 'Why Live In Dubai?'

Users React To Gaurav's Act

Viewers were quick to praise Episode 4 across social media, with many describing it as one of the strongest episodes of the current season. Fans flooded social media with praise following Gaurav Madaan's performance.

One user wrote, "The only act i enjoyed from episode 4 was of Gaurav Madan..."

Another commented, "Bless u for making people laugh like this."

A third user said, "Full Entertenment Episode!"

Another viewer wrote, "He completely stole the show in the latest episode of India's Got Latent!"

One more fan added, "1 of the best and deserving contestant this season."

Emotional Instagram Post After The Episode

Following the episode's premiere, Gaurav shared moments from the show on Instagram and reflected on his personal journey.

Sharing some photographs from his act, he wrote, "From not having the courage to wear half sleeve t-shirt in public to singing in a vest on Netflix. It was a treat to be on India’s Got Latent."

He also thanked Samay Raina, Rahul Dua, Tanmay Bhat, Karan Aujla and Gurleen Pannu for their encouragement and support.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gaurav Madaan (@madaansahab)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the winner of Episode 4 of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2?

Comedian Gaurav Madaan was the standout contestant and winner of Episode 4. He received a perfect score from all the judges.

What was Gaurav Madaan's performance about?

Gaurav performed 'Kamzoriyaan,' a humorous parody of Arijit Singh's song 'Khamoshiyan.' His act included self-deprecating jokes about his slim physique.

What prizes did Gaurav Madaan receive for his win?

He won Rs 1 lakh in prize money and protein supplements worth Rs 5 lakh. The supplements were sponsored by the fitness brand Avvatar.

Who were the special guests on Episode 4 of India's Got Latent 2?

The episode featured Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, comedian Tanmay Bhat, Rahul Dua, and Gurleen Pannu as special guests.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 02 Aug 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix YouTube Karan Aujla Samay Raina India's Got Latent 2 Gaurav Madaan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Who Is Gaurav Madaan? Comedian Wins Rs 1 Lakh On ‘India’s Got Latent’ With Hilarious Arijit Singh Song Parody
Who Is Gaurav Madaan? Comedian Wins Rs 1 Lakh On ‘India’s Got Latent’ With Hilarious Arijit Singh Song Parody
Celebrities
Karan Aujla Sponsors Maldives Tickets For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Couple Buried In Rs 12 Lakh Debt
Karan Aujla Sponsors Maldives Tickets For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Couple Buried In Rs 12 Lakh Debt
Celebrities
Raj Thackeray Targets Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan As They Praise PM Modi, Asks 'Why Live In Dubai?'
Raj Thackeray Targets Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan As They Praise PM Modi, Asks 'Why Live In Dubai?'
Celebrities
Randeep Hooda Serves Langar During Assam Flood Relief Drive, Appeals For Public Support: WATCH
Randeep Hooda Serves Langar During Assam Flood Relief Drive, Appeals For Public Support: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Monsoon Session Begins Tomorrow, Opposition Plans Attack on Yogi Govt Over Key Issues
Breaking News: PM Modi Launches Anti-Drug Campaign, Calls Youth Power Key to Developed India Mission
Breaking News: PoK Unrest Escalates as Protests Spread Across Pakistan Amid Political Crisis
Breaking News: Congress-SP Alliance Mystery Deepens as Akhilesh-Rahul UP Poll Tie-Up Faces Doubts
National News: PM Modi Launches Nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Campaign to Empower Youth for Viksit Bharat
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget