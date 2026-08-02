Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral Gen Z protest reel inspired celebrity recreation.

Anupam Kher recreated reel with cast, promoting film.

The reel garnered massive views, attracting celebrity reactions.

Anupam Kher, along with Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas, has recreated a viral Instagram Reel that emerged from the Gen Z protest at Jantar Mantar last month. Originally shared by Abhinav Bisht, the quirky Reel went viral on social media during the protest and has since inspired several people to recreate the trend.

Anupam Kher Recreates Viral Gen Z Reel

Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Anupam wrote, “Khoslas and Khuranas were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho!”

ALSO READ| Karan Aujla Sponsors Maldives Tickets For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Couple Buried In Rs 12 Lakh Debt

The video features Anupam, dressed in his character’s look for an upcoming film, leading Boman, Ranvir and Parvin as they recreate the viral moves. The Reel was filmed on the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28. The film is the sequel to the 2006 comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

How Did Social Media Users React?

The Reel has received a massive response since being shared. Within six hours, it had garnered over 56.3 million views on Instagram and has been liked by 2.6 million people. The video crossed 2.5 lakh views on X (formerly Twitter).

ALSO READ| WATCH: Hardik Pandya Visits Tirumala Temple With Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, Offers Prayers After Shaving Head

The viral Reel has also received reactions from several Bollywood celebrities. Shilpa Shetty, Celina Jaitly, Rakhi Sawant and others dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

“Hahaha how refreshing,” said one social media user.

Another added, “crazy but fun guys.”

“Too good,” said a third.

About The Viral Reel

The viral Reel was originally shared by Abhinav Bisht on Instagram and was filmed at Jantar Mantar during the Gen Z-led student protest, with Rapid Action Force personnel visible in the background. Its unusual setting and quirky presentation quickly caught users’ attention, helping the video go viral.

The original Reel has since crossed 174 million views and 7.2 million likes on Instagram. Several celebrities have jumped on the trend and recreated their own versions of the viral video.