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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnupam Kher Recreates Abhinav Bisht’s Viral Gen Z Protest Reel With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey: WATCH

Anupam Kher Recreates Abhinav Bisht’s Viral Gen Z Protest Reel With Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey: WATCH

Anupam Kher has recreated the viral Gen Z protest Reel on the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 with Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral Gen Z protest reel inspired celebrity recreation.
  • Anupam Kher recreated reel with cast, promoting film.
  • The reel garnered massive views, attracting celebrity reactions.

Anupam Kher, along with Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey and Parvin Dabas, has recreated a viral Instagram Reel that emerged from the Gen Z protest at Jantar Mantar last month. Originally shared by Abhinav Bisht, the quirky Reel went viral on social media during the protest and has since inspired several people to recreate the trend.

Anupam Kher Recreates Viral Gen Z Reel

Sharing the Reel on Instagram, Anupam wrote, “Khoslas and Khuranas were never in sync. NOT EVEN HERE! Jai Ho!”

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The video features Anupam, dressed in his character’s look for an upcoming film, leading Boman, Ranvir and Parvin as they recreate the viral moves. The Reel was filmed on the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 28. The film is the sequel to the 2006 comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

How Did Social Media Users React?

The Reel has received a massive response since being shared. Within six hours, it had garnered over 56.3 million views on Instagram and has been liked by 2.6 million people. The video crossed 2.5 lakh views on X (formerly Twitter).

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The viral Reel has also received reactions from several Bollywood celebrities. Shilpa Shetty, Celina Jaitly, Rakhi Sawant and others dropped laughing emojis in the comments section.

“Hahaha how refreshing,” said one social media user. 

Another added, “crazy but fun guys.”

“Too good,” said a third. 

About The Viral Reel

The viral Reel was originally shared by Abhinav Bisht on Instagram and was filmed at Jantar Mantar during the Gen Z-led student protest, with Rapid Action Force personnel visible in the background. Its unusual setting and quirky presentation quickly caught users’ attention, helping the video go viral.

The original Reel has since crossed 174 million views and 7.2 million likes on Instagram. Several celebrities have jumped on the trend and recreated their own versions of the viral video.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recreated the viral Gen Z Reel?

Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, and Parvin Dabas recreated the viral Instagram Reel. They filmed it on the sets of their upcoming movie.

Where was Anupam Kher's recreated Reel filmed?

The recreated Reel was filmed on the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 28.

Who created the original viral Gen Z Reel?

The viral Reel was originally shared by Abhinav Bisht. It was filmed during a Gen Z protest at Jantar Mantar.

How did social media react to Anupam Kher's Reel?

The Reel received a massive response, garnering over 56.3 million views and 2.6 million likes on Instagram within six hours. Several Bollywood celebrities also reacted positively.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 09:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Boman Irani Anupam Kher Jantar Mantar Ranvir Shorey Parvin Dabas Gen Z Protest Khosla Ka Ghosla 2
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