Raj Thackeray Targets Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan As They Praise PM Modi, Asks 'Why Live In Dubai?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actors clarified moving for son's career or business interests.

Raj Thackeray has reignited a debate after questioning actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan over their decision to live in Dubai despite publicly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government's development agenda. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief linked their overseas residence with his broader criticism of the Centre.

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Raj Thackeray Questions Actors Living Abroad

Addressing the gathering, Thackeray claimed that many industrialists had left the country during the Narendra Modi government's tenure before turning his attention to the film industry. Referring to Vivek Oberoi, who portrayed the Prime Minister in the 2019 biopic PM Narendra Modi, he questioned the actor's choice to settle overseas.

"Vivek Oberoi, who made a film on Modi and played Modi's role in it, has also gone to live in Dubai," he said.

He then raised similar questions about R Madhavan, pointing to the actor's public appreciation of the Prime Minister's leadership.

"R Madhavan who praised PM Modi - where does he live? He lives in Dubai. So if you love India so much, if you love PM Modi, if they believe that PM Modi is developing India, then why are they living in a foreign land? Why are they living in Dubai with their families?" Thackeray asked.

Remarks On Film Industry

Continuing his criticism, the MNS chief alleged that some actors return to India only for projects he described as government-backed before leaving again.

"They will come here, work in a government-sponsored film like 'Dhurandhar' and then will go back to Dubai," he alleged.

At the event, Thackeray also claimed that several actors avoid expressing their views on public issues because they fear being subjected to online trolling.

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Why Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan Moved To Dubai

Both actors have previously explained their reasons for relocating to Dubai.

R Madhavan has said he moved there during the Covid-19 pandemic to support his son Vedant Madhavan's swimming career, allowing him access to better training opportunities.

Vivek Oberoi, meanwhile, has stated that he relocated to Dubai to expand and manage his business interests.