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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In White Pantsuit And Feather Stole At Cannes 2026 Closing Ceremony

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns In White Pantsuit And Feather Stole At Cannes 2026 Closing Ceremony

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the Cannes 2026 closing ceremony in a white pantsuit and feather stole by Cheney Chan. Aaradhya Bachchan also grabbed attention in a striking red gown.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 24 May 2026 01:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stunned at Cannes closing in white pantsuit, feather stole.
  • Her sharp, structured outfit contrasted her earlier dreamy blue gown.
  • Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan also impressed in a striking red silk gown.
  • Bachchan's last acclaimed roles were in the 'Ponniyin Selvan' films.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed up to the Cannes 2026 closing ceremony and made sure everyone knew it. Her second red carpet appearance was a complete contrast to the dreamy blue gown she wore earlier, and it hit just as hard.

Aishwarya Rai's Feather Stole Moment At Cannes 

This time around, Aishwarya went for something sharp and structured. She stepped out on the Cannes 2026 red carpet in a striking white pantsuit paired with a dramatic feather stole, proving yet again that she doesn’t need heavy embellishments to make a statement. Keeping her makeup soft and minimal, the actor let the silhouette do all the talking, while her sleek middle-parted hair added to the polished, sophisticated vibe of the look.

Designed by Chinese designer Cheney Chan, the ensemble felt modern, crisp and powerfully understated, a refreshing departure from the heavily embellished gowns often seen at Cannes. The clean tailoring, monochrome palette and subtle styling came together effortlessly, giving Aishwarya an elegant yet commanding presence on the red carpet.

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Her earlier look, the blue gown styled with a stole and diamond jewellery and finished with a side-parted hairstyle, had already gone viral before the closing ceremony even began.

 
 
 
 
 
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Aaradhya Bachchan At Cannes 2026

Aishwarya was not at Cannes alone. She had her daughter Aaradhya by her side, as she often does at the festival. Aaradhya turned heads in a red silk gown with a drape, paired with red lipstick and a side-parted hairstyle.

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On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: Part II (2023), where she played the role of Nandini to much acclaim. There has been no official word yet on her upcoming projects.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wear to the Cannes 2026 closing ceremony?

Aishwarya wore a sharp and structured white pantsuit paired with a feather stole for the closing ceremony. This look was designed by Chinese designer Cheney Chan.

Who accompanied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Cannes 2026?

Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya also made a fashion statement in a red silk gown.

What was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's earlier look at Cannes 2026?

Earlier, Aishwarya wore a dreamy blue gown, styled with a stole and diamond jewelry. This look had already gone viral before the closing ceremony.

What are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's recent film roles?

Aishwarya was last seen playing the acclaimed role of Nandini in 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part I' (2022) and 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part II' (2023).

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Cannes Look Cannes 2026
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