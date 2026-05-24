Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Couple's foot massage ritual sparks online controversy.

Wife explains ritual as bringing prosperity and Lakshmi.

Another scene shows wife cutting husband's nails.

Show highlights wealth, relationship dynamics, and infidelity concerns.

Netflix reality series Desi Bling has found itself at the centre of a growing online storm after a clip featuring Dubai-based billionaire couple Tabinda Sanpal and Satish Sanpal went viral on social media. The controversy erupted after viewers watched Tabinda describe her daily routine of giving her husband a 15-minute foot massage every morning, something the couple linked to bringing “Lakshmi” and prosperity into the home.

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Viral ‘Pati Seva’ Clip Divides The Internet

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One of the most widely shared moments from the show features Tabinda, fondly called Binda, massaging Satish’s feet as she explains the ritual behind it.

She says, “Since I am with Satish, I massage his feet every morning. He wakes up like a prince. As a Hindu, he believes that if a wife touches her husband’s feet every morning, toh bahaut Lakshmi aati hai [then Goddess Lakshmi brings a lot of prosperity].”

The remark visibly shocked Tejasswi Prakash, who quickly responded that she would never be able to do something similar herself.

For many viewers online, the scene resembled what they described as the glorification of “pati seva”, a term often associated with traditional expectations placed on wives in Indian marriages.

Another Viral Moment Shows Tabinda Cutting Satish’s Nails

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The foot massage scene was not the only clip to gain traction online. Another widely circulated video shows Tabinda cutting Satish’s nails while describing it as an act of affection and devotion.

“I have been cutting Satish's nails for nine years. This is a sign of love, respect, and care for me,” she says in the clip.

While some viewers defended the gesture as personal choice within a marriage, many others questioned why such moments were being showcased on a mainstream reality series.

Show Sparks Debate Around Infidelity, Relationship Dynamics

The seven-episode Netflix series follows the lives of wealthy Indian expats living in Dubai, blending luxury, relationships and high-society drama. However, much of the online conversation has centred less on the glamour and more on the relationship dynamics between Tabinda and Satish.

In one scene, Satish remarks, “Paisa khuda to nahi, par khuda se kam bhi nhi [Money is not God, but it is no less than God].”

Elsewhere in the series, Tabinda discusses Satish’s fondness for partying and spending time with other women. She says, “Satish ko bahaut acha lagta hai ladkiyon ke saath time bitana [Satish loves to spend time with other women]. I was jealous, but I trust him.”

She further explains that she is not bothered by him partying with different women, saying it would only become an issue if he repeatedly spent time with the same woman, as that could indicate emotional attachment.

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Social Media Users Slam The Couple

The clips quickly flooded Instagram, X and Reddit, with users fiercely criticising both the relationship dynamic and the show itself.

One user said, “As a Hindu I thought pati ko apne patni ke payr chuna chahiye , because wife garki laxmi hai”.

Another commented, “Ya Dubai ka hindu hai ”.

A third user wrote, “I genuinely don't understand the intent behind airing something like this. It subtly normalises infidelity, portrays men in deeply toxic ways, and leans heavily into classism. There isn't a single element that feels meaningful or worth appreciating".

One comment read, “Paiso se buddhi nahi aati had a face it would be hers".

Another user added, “‘pati seva’ in 2026? No matter how rich you are, money can't buy class, can buy misogyny though.”

As the debate intensified online, some users accused Tabinda of tolerating Satish’s behaviour because of his immense wealth. However, the show also reveals that Tabinda herself owns 40 kg of gold and receives 3 kg of gold every year from Satish during Dhanteras.