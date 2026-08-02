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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Aujla Sponsors Maldives Tickets For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Couple Buried In Rs 12 Lakh Debt

Karan Aujla Sponsors Maldives Tickets For ‘India’s Got Latent’ Couple Buried In Rs 12 Lakh Debt

Karan Aujla has turned cupid for an India’s Got Latent couple, sponsoring their Maldives tickets after hearing about their dream of taking a trip together. He made the gesture on Samay Raina’s show.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 05:38 PM (IST)

Vijendra Rajak, who impressed everyone with his acrobatic performance on India’s Got Latent, won praise from guest panellists Karan Aujla, Tanmay Bhat, Gurleen Pannuu and Rahul Dua, as well as host Samay Raina and the audience. During the episode, Vijendra revealed that one of his biggest dreams was to take his wife on a trip to the Maldives. However, the couple said they could not afford the trip. Moved by their story, Karan Aujla offered to sponsor their Maldives tickets.

Karan Aujla Sponsors Maldives Tickets

Vijendra performed a solo acrobatic act on the show and was accompanied by his wife, who he said came along after he pawned her phone to arrange the money for the tickets.

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When Samay Raina asked Vijendra why taking his wife to the Maldives was his biggest goal in life, he explained that he had always been fascinated by the country after watching travel videos from there.

Karan then stepped in and announced that he would sponsor the couple’s tickets to the Maldives. He said that people often take things for granted and that he wanted to do something for the couple.

‘Thank You Karan Aujla’

Following the episode’s release, Vijendra took to Instagram to thank India’s Got Latent for giving him an “amazing platform” and an “unforgettable experience”. He also expressed his gratitude to Karan Aujla for making his dream of visiting the Maldives come true.

Vijendra, while sharing the video on Instagram, wrote, “Thank you so much, India’s Got Latent, for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to Karan Aujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me.”

He also thanked the other panellists, writing, “Thank you so much, Tanmay Bhat, for your love and support. Thank you, Gurleen Pannu. It was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you so much, Rahul Dua, for your encouragement and kindness.”

Vijendra then extended a special thank you to host Samay Raina, calling him an “amazing person” and praising him for his support and motivation.

“A very special thank you to Samay Raina. You are an amazing person. Thank you for supporting and motivating me. I will always remember your kindness,” he wrote.

He also thanked Balraj Singh Ghai, adding, “Thank you so much, Balraj Singh Ghai, for being so supportive and encouraging. You are truly a gentleman.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rajak MasterVijendra (@vijendra_rajak_igt)

‘India’s Got Latent’ Couple Buried In 12 Lakh Debt

The couple also revealed that they are currently dealing with a debt of around Rs 12 lakh. Vijendra said he had pawned his wife’s phone to arrange the money needed to bring her to the show.

The couple explained that they have been living independently after getting married against their families’ wishes, which has contributed to their financial struggles.

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While Samay did not offer to clear their debt, he gave Vijendra Rs 50,000 worth of District credits, which can be used at restaurants on the District platform. He also gifted the couple a new phone for Vijendra’s wife.

‘India’s Got Latent 2’ Episode 4

India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 4 premiered on Netflix and YouTube on Sunday at noon. The episode was different from the version initially released for YouTube members, which was later leaked online.

Stand-up comedian Gaurav Madan emerged as the winner of the episode.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maldives Karan Aujla India's Got Latent Samay Raina India’s Got Latent
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