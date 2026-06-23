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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘To The Person Who Makes It All Worth It’: Amid Split Rumours, Trisha Krishnan’s Birthday Post For Vijay Goes Viral

‘To The Person Who Makes It All Worth It’: Amid Split Rumours, Trisha Krishnan’s Birthday Post For Vijay Goes Viral

Trisha Krishnan put rumours to rest with a sweet birthday post for Vijay as he celebrated his 52nd birthday. Her touching message and candid celebration photo quickly grabbed fans’ attention online.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 08:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rumours surfaced after Trisha delayed Vijay's public birthday wish.
  • Trisha then shared a candid photo celebrating Vijay's 52nd birthday.
  • Her post with Vijay quickly ended online speculation, delighting fans.

Soon after the online chatter and fan theories, Trisha Krishnan finally shared a birthday message for Vijay that quickly became the talk of social media. The actor's post arrived hours after rumours suggested there was trouble between the two, with many fans questioning why she had not publicly wished him on his 52nd birthday.

A candid photograph from Vijay’s birthday celebrations appears to have settled those discussions, drawing widespread attention from fans across the internet.

ALSO READ: Trisha Unfollows Vijay On Instagram? Fans Question Her Absence On Tamil Nadu CM's Birthday

Trisha Shares Special Birthday Moment With Vijay

On Tuesday evening, Trisha offered followers a glimpse into Vijay’s birthday celebrations by posting a picture from what appeared to be a midnight gathering.

The image shows Vijay, dressed casually in a printed shirt, smiling as several birthday cakes are placed before him. Standing beside him, Trisha is seen looking at him warmly while sharing the moment.

Keeping her message brief yet meaningful, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD 00.00 (sic)."

The post quickly gained traction online, with fans flooding social media with reactions and affectionate messages for the pair.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Rumours Gathered Pace Earlier In The Day

Speculation had intensified throughout the day after several social media users claimed that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. The absence of a public birthday wish on June 22 further fuelled discussion among fans.

Her birthday post ultimately put an end to much of the online speculation.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan Says Dhurandhar United India, But High Popcorn Prices Keep People Away From Theatres

One Of Tamil Cinema’s Most Loved On-Screen Pairings

Vijay and Trisha have shared screen space in several successful Tamil films over the years, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, Leo and The Greatest of All Time.

Their enduring popularity as an on-screen duo has helped keep fan interest alive, with even the smallest interaction between them often becoming a major talking point online.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Trisha Krishnan's birthday message to Vijay become a social media topic?

Her post arrived hours after rumors suggested trouble between them. Many fans had questioned why she hadn't publicly wished him on his 52nd birthday.

What did Trisha share in her birthday post for Vijay?

She shared a candid photograph from what appeared to be a midnight gathering. The image showed Vijay smiling with cakes, and Trisha looking at him warmly.

What message did Trisha include with her birthday wishes?

Keeping her message brief, Trisha wrote,

What led to the rumors about Trisha and Vijay earlier in the day?

Speculation grew after claims that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. Her absence from public birthday wishes on June 22 also fueled discussion.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil Cinema Celebrity News ENtertainment News
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