Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rumours surfaced after Trisha delayed Vijay's public birthday wish.

Trisha then shared a candid photo celebrating Vijay's 52nd birthday.

Her post with Vijay quickly ended online speculation, delighting fans.

Soon after the online chatter and fan theories, Trisha Krishnan finally shared a birthday message for Vijay that quickly became the talk of social media. The actor's post arrived hours after rumours suggested there was trouble between the two, with many fans questioning why she had not publicly wished him on his 52nd birthday.

A candid photograph from Vijay’s birthday celebrations appears to have settled those discussions, drawing widespread attention from fans across the internet.

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Trisha Shares Special Birthday Moment With Vijay

On Tuesday evening, Trisha offered followers a glimpse into Vijay’s birthday celebrations by posting a picture from what appeared to be a midnight gathering.

The image shows Vijay, dressed casually in a printed shirt, smiling as several birthday cakes are placed before him. Standing beside him, Trisha is seen looking at him warmly while sharing the moment.

Keeping her message brief yet meaningful, she wrote, "To the person who makes it all worth it, HBD 00.00 (sic)."

The post quickly gained traction online, with fans flooding social media with reactions and affectionate messages for the pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

Rumours Gathered Pace Earlier In The Day

Speculation had intensified throughout the day after several social media users claimed that Trisha had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. The absence of a public birthday wish on June 22 further fuelled discussion among fans.

Her birthday post ultimately put an end to much of the online speculation.

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One Of Tamil Cinema’s Most Loved On-Screen Pairings

Vijay and Trisha have shared screen space in several successful Tamil films over the years, including Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, Kuruvi, Leo and The Greatest of All Time.

Their enduring popularity as an on-screen duo has helped keep fan interest alive, with even the smallest interaction between them often becoming a major talking point online.