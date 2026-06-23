Trisha Unfollows Vijay On Instagram? Fans Question Her Absence On Tamil Nadu CM's Birthday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trisha Krishnan reportedly unfollowed actor Vijay on Instagram.

She did not publicly wish him on his birthday.

These actions sparked widespread social media speculation and theories.

Both stars have remained silent regarding these developments.

A fresh wave of speculation has surrounded Trisha Krishnan and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-actor Vijay after fans noticed two developments that quickly became a talking point online. The actress reportedly unfollowed Vijay on Instagram and, for the first time in several years, did not publicly wish him on his birthday. While neither star has addressed the matter, social media has been flooded with questions and theories.

ALSO READ: ‘Naachte Hue Mari, Toh Misaal Ban Jaungi’: Shraddha Kapoor Returns To Perform After Giving Birth In 'Eetha' Teaser - WATCH

Trisha’s Silence On Vijay’s Birthday Draws Attention

Vijay celebrated his 52nd birthday on 22 June, receiving greetings from admirers, film personalities and political leaders. However, many fans were particularly focused on one absence.

Over the past few years, Trisha had regularly marked Vijay’s birthday with heartfelt messages and photographs on social media. Those posts often attracted significant attention from fans. This year, however, no birthday tribute appeared on her accounts, prompting widespread discussion.

The absence of a public message quickly became a trending topic, especially among followers who closely track the pair’s interactions both on and off screen.

Instagram Unfollow Claims Add Fuel To The Debate

The conversation intensified after reports emerged claiming that Trisha was no longer following Vijay on Instagram.

The reported unfollow immediately sparked fresh rumours, with some social media users interpreting it as a sign that the relationship between the two stars may have changed. Others urged caution, noting that it remains unclear whether she had been following him previously.

As of now, neither Vijay nor Trisha has commented on the claims, leaving fans to speculate without any official clarification.

(Image Source: Instagram/@trishakrishnan)

ALSO READ: Mahaprabhu Jagannath Trailer Released Before 10,000 Audience, Sets Record For India's Biggest Animation Film Launch

Questions Over Vijay’s Political And Personal Journey

In recent months, some observers speculated that Trisha could become an influential figure around Vijay following his entry into public office. However, Vijay's political path has largely been projected as an independent journey, with no indication that Trisha would have any formal role in political affairs.

Now, with renewed focus on their social media activity, attention has shifted from politics back to their personal lives, although no verified information has emerged to support the rumours.