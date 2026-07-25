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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Gen Z...how do I become you?' Sonu Sood's Viral Post Leaves Fans In Splits

'Gen Z...how do I become you?' Sonu Sood's Viral Post Leaves Fans In Splits

Sonu Sood's playful question, "Gen Z... how do I become you?", sparked a wave of hilarious responses on X. From memes and internet slang to tongue-in-cheek advice, users turned the actor's post into a viral celebration of Gen Z humour and online culture.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 08:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonu Sood's X post asked Gen Z, sparking a viral discussion.
  • Users responded with humorous advice, memes, and internet slang.
  • The post became a light-hearted, engaging generational exchange online.

Actor Sonu Sood has once again shown his humorous side, this time with a simple question that quickly turned into a social media sensation. Taking to X, the actor asked, "Gen Z..how do I become you?" The post struck a chord with users, who responded with a flood of witty comments, memes, and tongue-in-cheek advice. Within hours, thousands of people joined the conversation, turning the post into a light-hearted discussion about the differences between generations. From internet slang to exaggerated Gen Z habits, the replies reflected the internet's love for humour and playful banter.

Sonu Sood's Viral Post

Sonu Sood shared a brief but relatable post on X that read, "Gen Z..how do I become you?" The question immediately caught the attention of users, who filled the replies with humorous suggestions instead of serious answers. The post quickly gained momentum, attracting thousands of likes, reposts, and comments within just a few hours.

Gen Z Humour Takes Over

Many users leaned into popular Gen Z stereotypes while replying to the actor. Some jokingly suggested he should spend hours scrolling through Instagram, while others asked him to adopt trending internet slang or rename himself "Sigma Sonu."

One user humorously advised him to "bang your head on the wall 500 times," while several others posted memes referencing TikTok trends, viral catchphrases, and online culture. The replies transformed the comments section into a playful meme fest rather than a conventional discussion.

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 Fun Conversation Across Generations

The exchange also highlighted the contrast between Sonu Sood's generation and today's digital-first youth. While many users joked about the differences between Gen X and Gen Z, the conversation remained light-hearted throughout. With hundreds of reposts, thousands of likes and over two lakh views in a short span, the actor's post became another reminder that sometimes the simplest questions create the biggest online conversations.

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What began as a single-line question soon evolved into a viral exchange filled with jokes, memes and clever one-liners. Sonu Sood's playful post showed how humour can easily bridge generational differences, with social media users happily joining in on the fun.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sonu Sood post on X?

Sonu Sood posted a question on X (formerly Twitter) asking,

How did users react to Sonu Sood's post?

Users responded with a flood of witty comments, memes, and humorous suggestions. They transformed the comments section into a playful meme fest and light-hearted discussion.

What kind of advice did users offer Sonu Sood?

Users jokingly suggested adopting internet slang, renaming himself

What was the impact of Sonu Sood's post?

The post quickly gained thousands of likes, reposts, and comments, garnering over two lakh views. It became a viral exchange, demonstrating how humor bridges generational differences.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Memes Social Media Sonu Sood Viral Tweet Gen Z X Post Internet Reactions Sonu Sood Viral Post Gen Z Humour Sigma Sonu
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