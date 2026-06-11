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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesQuote Of The Day | Shah Rukh Khan Inspires With Thought On Success And Failure Being Temporary

Quote Of The Day | Shah Rukh Khan Inspires With Thought On Success And Failure Being Temporary

Thursday Success Quote Of The Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s powerful motivation quote on success and failure, reminds us that both are temporary parts of life and personal growth.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan states success and failure are temporary phases.
  • Life's ever-changing nature ensures no moment is permanent.
  • His philosophy encourages emotional balance, resilience, and growth.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has long been admired not only for his cinematic brilliance but also for his deeply reflective thoughts on life, success, and resilience. Over the years, his words have inspired millions across the world, offering comfort during setbacks and humility during moments of achievement.

Through his perspective, we are encouraged to view success and failure not as final destinations, but as passing phases that shape who we become. His message beautifully reinforces the importance of balance, patience, and emotional clarity while navigating both triumph and struggle in our personal journeys.

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Cristiano Ronaldo's Message On How Believing In Yourself Changes Everything

Success And Failure Are Temporary Phases

Shah Rukh Khan’s motivational insight beautifully captures a universal truth:

"Success and failure are both part of life. Both are not permanent."

This statement reflects a simple yet profound truth about the nature of life, it is always changing, constantly moving through different phases and experiences. No moment, whether filled with success or marked by failure, is permanent. Each phase eventually gives way to another, reminding us that life never remains static. Success, while rewarding, should never lead to arrogance or overconfidence, as circumstances can shift unexpectedly. Similarly, failure should not be seen as a final destination or a reason for despair, but rather as a temporary setback that carries valuable lessons.

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Larry Page Explains Why Aiming High Still Leads To Success

A Mindset Rooted In Balance And Growth

The essence of this quote lies in emotional balance. Shah Rukh Khan’s perspective encourages individuals to stay grounded during success and resilient during failure. Life, as the actor’s message suggests, is a continuous cycle of learning, adapting, and moving forward.

For many, this serves as a reminder that setbacks are not the end, and achievements are not the final destination. Instead, both are stepping stones that contribute to a stronger mindset and a more meaningful journey.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shah Rukh Khan's core belief about success and failure?

Shah Rukh Khan believes that success and failure are both temporary phases in life. Neither is permanent, and they should not be viewed as final destinations.

How does Shah Rukh Khan suggest one should perceive success?

He advises that success, though rewarding, should not lead to arrogance or overconfidence. Circumstances can change, as success is not a permanent state.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's perspective on dealing with failure?

Failure should not be seen as a final destination or a reason for despair. Instead, it is a temporary setback that offers valuable lessons for growth.

What mindset does Shah Rukh Khan encourage for navigating life's challenges?

He promotes a mindset of emotional balance, encouraging individuals to stay grounded during success and resilient during failure, viewing both as stepping stones.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Thursday Motivation Quote Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Life Motivation Quote Success Quote Of The Day Daily Inspirational Quote
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