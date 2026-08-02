Kangana Ranaut Faces Police Complaint In Lucknow Over Remarks On Gen Z Women, AIMC Seeks FIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom All India Mahila Congress lodged police complaint against Kangana Ranaut.

Complaint alleges derogatory remarks about Gen Z women, protesting students.

Ranaut's comments criticized Gen Z.

Police response and Ranaut's fresh statement currently awaited.

Kangana Ranaut BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has landed in fresh controversy after a police complaint was lodged against her in Lucknow over her remarks about Gen Z women. The complaint, submitted by the All India Mahila Congress, urges police to register an FIR, alleging that her comments were offensive towards young women, protesting students and the younger generation.

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Mahila Congress Seeks FIR Against Kangana Ranaut

On Saturday, August 1, a delegation led by All India Mahila Congress National Coordinator Anamika Yadav visited Lucknow's Hussainganj police station and submitted a formal complaint against the BJP MP.

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: A delegation led by All India Mahila Congress National Coordinator Anamika Yadav submitted a complaint at Lucknow's Hussainganj police station seeking an FIR against BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut. The complaint alleges her remarks on the Jantar Mantar… pic.twitter.com/EZVs96QJ6I — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

The complaint alleges that Ranaut's comments, made while referring to the Jantar Mantar NEET paper leak protest, contained derogatory remarks directed at protesting students, women and the country's youth.

Speaking to IANS on the matter, Anamika Yadav said, "You all must have heard how recently Kangana Ranaut referred to our Gen Z girls, the daughters of our country, as the 'Gutter Chap' and made derogatory and inappropriate remarks about them. This may be the BJP's character and conduct; for them, it may not be anything new. But for us, it is very unfortunate. Kangana Ranaut represents women. She is an elected public representative.."

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: All India Mahila Congress, National Cordinatar Anamika Yadav says, "You all must have heard how recently Kangana Ranaut referred to our Gen Z girls, the daughters of our country, as the 'Gutter Chap' and made derogatory and inappropriate remarks about… pic.twitter.com/3ODnWdtTeu — IANS (@ians_india) August 1, 2026

What Did Kangana Ranaut Say About Gen Z Women?

The controversy stems from a series of social media posts in which Ranaut criticised what she described as a section of young, westernised Indian women.

She wrote, "Most appalling is the behaviour of young Hindu women, who want to imitate the lives of independent career women, without earning that freedom. Women who are truly independent they make rebellious choices, bold opinions."

She further added, "Unconventional career moves and they take accountability for their actions. They have to cos they are on their own. They don't do this at the cost of their parents or families. Here is a new generation of so called westernised indian women."

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Complaint Alleges Remarks Were Derogatory

The police complaint contends that Ranaut's statements were insulting towards women, students and the younger generation. The All India Mahila Congress has sought legal action and requested that an FIR be registered in connection with the remarks.

As of now, there has been no official response from the police regarding the complaint, and no FIR has been confirmed. Likewise, Kangana Ranaut has not issued any fresh statement following the filing of the complaint.