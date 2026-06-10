Quote Of The Day | Larry Page Explains Why Aiming High Still Leads To Success

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Larry Page promotes ambitious thinking for extraordinary outcomes.

His quote encourages aiming high, achieving significant progress.

This message continually inspires overcoming fear and growing personally.

Success often begins with ambition, and some of the most influential leaders have encouraged people to think bigger than their immediate goals. Larry Page, co-founder of Google and one of the key figures behind the internet revolution, has frequently spoken about innovation, bold thinking, and aiming high. One of his most memorable quotes reminds people that even if they do not fully achieve their biggest dreams, the effort itself can still lead to extraordinary outcomes.

Larry Page's Quote Still Inspires Millions

“When you aim for the stars you may come up short, but still reach the moon.” — Larry Page

Through this quote, Larry Page encourages people to think ambitiously and not be afraid of setting difficult goals. The idea is simple: even if you do not completely achieve what you originally hoped for, striving for something big can still take you much further than expected. Success does not always come exactly as planned, but effort and ambition often lead to meaningful progress.

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The message remains relevant in today’s fast-moving world, where people often fear failure or settle for safe choices. Larry Page’s words remind us that growth comes from aiming beyond comfort zones and accepting that falling slightly short of a huge dream can still result in remarkable achievements.

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When And Where Was It Said

Larry Page shared this thought while speaking about innovation and ambitious thinking during his time leading Google. Years later, the quote continues to inspire entrepreneurs, students, and professionals, serving as a reminder that big goals often lead to stronger possibilities, even when outcomes differ from expectations.