Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyQuote Of The Day | Larry Page Explains Why Aiming High Still Leads To Success

Quote Of The Day | Larry Page Explains Why Aiming High Still Leads To Success

Wednesday Leadership Quote Of The Day: Larry Page’s famous quote encourages people to dream big and embrace ambition. Even if goals seem unreachable, aiming higher can still lead to success.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Larry Page promotes ambitious thinking for extraordinary outcomes.
  • His quote encourages aiming high, achieving significant progress.
  • This message continually inspires overcoming fear and growing personally.

Success often begins with ambition, and some of the most influential leaders have encouraged people to think bigger than their immediate goals. Larry Page, co-founder of Google and one of the key figures behind the internet revolution, has frequently spoken about innovation, bold thinking, and aiming high. One of his most memorable quotes reminds people that even if they do not fully achieve their biggest dreams, the effort itself can still lead to extraordinary outcomes.

Larry Page's Quote Still Inspires Millions

“When you aim for the stars you may come up short, but still reach the moon.” — Larry Page

Through this quote, Larry Page encourages people to think ambitiously and not be afraid of setting difficult goals. The idea is simple: even if you do not completely achieve what you originally hoped for, striving for something big can still take you much further than expected. Success does not always come exactly as planned, but effort and ambition often lead to meaningful progress.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Why Tim Cook Believes One Small Action Can Create Big Impact

The message remains relevant in today’s fast-moving world, where people often fear failure or settle for safe choices. Larry Page’s words remind us that growth comes from aiming beyond comfort zones and accepting that falling slightly short of a huge dream can still result in remarkable achievements.

ALSO READ | Quote Of The Day | Mukesh Ambani’s 3 Powerful Lessons On Success For Young People

When And Where Was It Said

Larry Page shared this thought while speaking about innovation and ambitious thinking during his time leading Google. Years later, the quote continues to inspire entrepreneurs, students, and professionals, serving as a reminder that big goals often lead to stronger possibilities, even when outcomes differ from expectations.

Before You Go

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Larry Page and what is he known for?

Larry Page is a co-founder of Google and a key figure behind the internet revolution. He is known for frequently speaking about innovation, bold thinking, and aiming high.

What is Larry Page's inspiring quote?

Larry Page's memorable quote is: 'When you aim for the stars you may come up short, but still reach the moon.' This encourages people to think ambitiously.

What does Larry Page's quote mean?

The quote suggests that even if you don't fully achieve your biggest dreams, striving for something big can still lead to extraordinary outcomes. Effort and ambition often result in meaningful progress.

Why is Larry Page's quote still relevant today?

The quote remains relevant by reminding people not to fear failure or settle for safe choices. It teaches that growth comes from aiming beyond comfort zones and pursuing big goals.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 10 Jun 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Quote Of The Day Daily Quote Inspirational Quote Of The Day Motivational Quote Of The Day Life Inspiration Quote Wednesday Motivation Quote
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Quote Of The Day | Larry Page Explains Why Aiming High Still Leads To Success
Quote Of The Day | Larry Page Explains Why Aiming High Still Leads To Success
Technology
Quote Of The Day | Why Tim Cook Believes One Small Action Can Create Big Impact
Quote Of The Day | Why Tim Cook Believes One Small Action Can Create Big Impact
Technology
Dyson HushJet Pro Review: The Sound Of Silence, Purified
Dyson HushJet Pro Review: The Sound Of Silence, Purified
Technology
Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: One Simple Guide Before You Make That Rs 59,999 Decision
Xiaomi 17T vs Vivo X200T: One Simple Guide Before You Make That Rs 59,999 Decision
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Maharashtra Pushes Infrastructure, Farmer Relief and Urban Renewal Agenda Forward
Global Watch: Fresh Claims of US-Iran Escalation Trigger New Concerns Across the Middle East
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi Sets New Record as India's Longest-Serving Elected PM in One Stretch
PM Modi Milestone: Becomes India's Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister
Breaking: TMC Crisis Deepens as Resignations Mount Amid Speculation of Congress Merger Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget