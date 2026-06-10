Larry Page is a co-founder of Google and a key figure behind the internet revolution. He is known for frequently speaking about innovation, bold thinking, and aiming high.
Quote Of The Day | Larry Page Explains Why Aiming High Still Leads To Success
Wednesday Leadership Quote Of The Day: Larry Page’s famous quote encourages people to dream big and embrace ambition. Even if goals seem unreachable, aiming higher can still lead to success.
- Larry Page promotes ambitious thinking for extraordinary outcomes.
- His quote encourages aiming high, achieving significant progress.
- This message continually inspires overcoming fear and growing personally.
Success often begins with ambition, and some of the most influential leaders have encouraged people to think bigger than their immediate goals. Larry Page, co-founder of Google and one of the key figures behind the internet revolution, has frequently spoken about innovation, bold thinking, and aiming high. One of his most memorable quotes reminds people that even if they do not fully achieve their biggest dreams, the effort itself can still lead to extraordinary outcomes.
Larry Page's Quote Still Inspires Millions
“When you aim for the stars you may come up short, but still reach the moon.” — Larry Page
Through this quote, Larry Page encourages people to think ambitiously and not be afraid of setting difficult goals. The idea is simple: even if you do not completely achieve what you originally hoped for, striving for something big can still take you much further than expected. Success does not always come exactly as planned, but effort and ambition often lead to meaningful progress.
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The message remains relevant in today’s fast-moving world, where people often fear failure or settle for safe choices. Larry Page’s words remind us that growth comes from aiming beyond comfort zones and accepting that falling slightly short of a huge dream can still result in remarkable achievements.
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When And Where Was It Said
Larry Page shared this thought while speaking about innovation and ambitious thinking during his time leading Google. Years later, the quote continues to inspire entrepreneurs, students, and professionals, serving as a reminder that big goals often lead to stronger possibilities, even when outcomes differ from expectations.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Larry Page and what is he known for?
What is Larry Page's inspiring quote?
Larry Page's memorable quote is: 'When you aim for the stars you may come up short, but still reach the moon.' This encourages people to think ambitiously.
What does Larry Page's quote mean?
The quote suggests that even if you don't fully achieve your biggest dreams, striving for something big can still lead to extraordinary outcomes. Effort and ambition often result in meaningful progress.
Why is Larry Page's quote still relevant today?
The quote remains relevant by reminding people not to fear failure or settle for safe choices. It teaches that growth comes from aiming beyond comfort zones and pursuing big goals.