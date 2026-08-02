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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan After His Viral Comment, Says 'Doesn't Suit You To Tease A Woman'

Kangana Ranaut Hits Back At Hrithik Roshan After His Viral Comment, Says 'Doesn't Suit You To Tease A Woman'

Kangana Ranaut responds after Hrithik Roshan comments on the viral 'We Need To Apologise To Hrithik' trend. She asks him to stop fuelling the controversy.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 02 Aug 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kangana Ranaut responded to Hrithik Roshan's comment on viral trend.
  • She urged him to focus on his relationship, condemn harassment.
  • Hrithik's comment followed a trend concerning their long-standing feud.
  • He previously advised not to jump to conclusions about events.

Kangana Ranaut has publicly responded to Hrithik Roshan after the actor weighed in on the viral 'We Need To Apologise To Hrithik' trend that gained momentum on social media. The latest exchange comes amid renewed online discussions surrounding the actors' long-standing public feud, with Kangana urging Hrithik to refrain from making remarks that, according to her, further fuel the controversy.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ruchika Singh's Apology In PM Modi Abuse Row, Says 'Evil Feminazi, Demonic Leftists' Are Influencing Kids

Kangana Ranaut Responds To Hrithik Roshan

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to address Hrithik Roshan directly following his recent social media comment. In her response, she asked the actor to focus on his current relationship instead of commenting on matters involving her.

She wrote, "Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship, and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this."

She further added, "Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire, and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)
(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

What Prompted Kangana's Response?

Kangana's statement came shortly after Hrithik Roshan reacted to the viral 'We Need To Apologise To Hrithik' trend, which emerged amid the online backlash she faced following her comments on Gen Z.

The renewed debate gathered pace after CJP's Saurav Das took a swipe at Kangana, claiming that she was targeting him because he resembles a younger Hrithik Roshan. The remark reignited conversations around the actors' widely discussed 2016 dispute, prompting the hashtag to trend across social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav Starts Filming For His Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff In Remo D’Souza’s Action Entertainer

Hrithik Roshan Urged People Not To Jump To Conclusions

Earlier on Saturday, Hrithik responded in the comments section of a post shared by social media user Freddy Birdy, asking people not to rush to conclusions or take sides without understanding the full context.

His comment read, "My friend , siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait , for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. I'll wait. But then again, who cares anymore right ? (sic)"

(Image Source: Instagram/@freddy_birdy)
(Image Source: Instagram/@freddy_birdy)

The exchange has once again brought the long-running public dispute between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan back into the spotlight.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Kangana Ranaut respond to Hrithik Roshan?

Kangana Ranaut responded after Hrithik Roshan commented on the viral 'We Need To Apologise To Hrithik' trend. She addressed him directly on her Instagram Stories.

What did Kangana Ranaut ask Hrithik Roshan to do in her response?

Kangana asked Hrithik to focus on his current relationship with Saba Azad. She also urged him to condemn those harassing and bullying her using his name, and to stop fueling the controversy.

What was Hrithik Roshan's comment that prompted Kangana's response?

Hrithik responded to a social media post, asking people not to rush to conclusions or take sides without understanding the full context. He stated that siding with someone just because you dislike another is part of a larger systemic issue.

What sparked the 'We Need To Apologise To Hrithik' trend?

The trend emerged amid online backlash against Kangana following her comments on Gen Z. It gained momentum after CJP's Saurav Das claimed Kangana targeted him because he resembles a younger Hrithik.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 Aug 2026 07:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hrithik Roshan Saba Azad Gen Z ENtertainment News KANGANA RANAUT
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