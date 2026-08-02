Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut responded to Hrithik Roshan's comment on viral trend.

She urged him to focus on his relationship, condemn harassment.

Hrithik's comment followed a trend concerning their long-standing feud.

He previously advised not to jump to conclusions about events.

Kangana Ranaut has publicly responded to Hrithik Roshan after the actor weighed in on the viral 'We Need To Apologise To Hrithik' trend that gained momentum on social media. The latest exchange comes amid renewed online discussions surrounding the actors' long-standing public feud, with Kangana urging Hrithik to refrain from making remarks that, according to her, further fuel the controversy.

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Kangana Ranaut Responds To Hrithik Roshan

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to address Hrithik Roshan directly following his recent social media comment. In her response, she asked the actor to focus on his current relationship instead of commenting on matters involving her.

She wrote, "Dear Hrithik, I am happy that you have found your perfect match, Saba Azad, and you both look great together. You are in a committed relationship, and it doesn't suit you to tease a woman like this."

She further added, "Instead, you should condemn all those who are harassing and bullying me using your name. Stop adding fuel to fire, and embarrassing your partner, hope better sense prevails and you stop making unreasonable comments."

(Image Source: Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

What Prompted Kangana's Response?

Kangana's statement came shortly after Hrithik Roshan reacted to the viral 'We Need To Apologise To Hrithik' trend, which emerged amid the online backlash she faced following her comments on Gen Z.

The renewed debate gathered pace after CJP's Saurav Das took a swipe at Kangana, claiming that she was targeting him because he resembles a younger Hrithik Roshan. The remark reignited conversations around the actors' widely discussed 2016 dispute, prompting the hashtag to trend across social media platforms.

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Hrithik Roshan Urged People Not To Jump To Conclusions

Earlier on Saturday, Hrithik responded in the comments section of a post shared by social media user Freddy Birdy, asking people not to rush to conclusions or take sides without understanding the full context.

His comment read, "My friend , siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait , for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. I'll wait. But then again, who cares anymore right ? (sic)"

(Image Source: Instagram/@freddy_birdy)

The exchange has once again brought the long-running public dispute between Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan back into the spotlight.