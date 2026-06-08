Jeff Bezos Quote Of The Day | Why You Should Be Around Problem-Solvers, Not Excuse-Makers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jeff Bezos emphasizes choosing resourceful people for personal growth.

Resourceful individuals take initiative, solve problems, and adapt effectively.

Surrounding oneself with them fosters learning, ambition, and resilience.

This quote reflects Bezos' 2013 leadership philosophy at Amazon.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s most influential entrepreneurs, is known not only for building a global business empire but also for sharing sharp insights on success, leadership, and personal growth. From launching Amazon in a garage in 1994 to transforming online shopping worldwide, Bezos has often emphasised the importance of innovation, smart decision-making, and surrounding oneself with the right people. One of his widely discussed quotes reflects exactly that mindset.

Meaning of Jeff Bezos’ quote

“Life's too short to hang out with people who aren't resourceful.”

Through this quote, Bezos highlights the importance of choosing the right company in both personal and professional life. According to him, being “resourceful” is not necessarily about wealth, education, or status. Instead, it refers to people who take initiative, solve problems, adapt to challenges, and find solutions rather than excuses.

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The deeper meaning behind the quote is that time is limited, and the people around us significantly influence our mindset, growth, and decisions. Spending time with creative, practical, and solution-oriented individuals can inspire productivity and personal development, while constantly being around negative or unmotivated people may slow progress. Bezos’ words encourage people to value meaningful relationships that foster learning, ambition, and resilience.

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When Was This Quote Spoken

The quote has been widely attributed to Jeff Bezos for years and is linked to his leadership philosophy at Amazon, where innovation, adaptability, and problem-solving have long been central values. It is commonly traced back to a 2013 discussion around Amazon and Bezos’ management style.