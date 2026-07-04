Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Photos Go Viral, Fans Question If They're Real Or AI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral photos of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding circulate online.

Images depict couple in wedding attire at a candlelit venue.

Viewers question authenticity, suspecting AI generation due to details.

Official verification of the circulated wedding images remains pending.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has already become one of the internet's biggest talking points, but not solely because of the ceremony itself. A series of photographs claiming to show the newly married couple has spread rapidly across social media, leaving fans captivated while also raising an important question, are the images genuine, or could they have been created using artificial intelligence?

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Officially Married In Star-Studded New York Wedding

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Photos Go Viral

Shortly after the "JusT&T Married" announcement confirmed that the global music icon and her NFL star partner had married at Madison Square Garden, photographs believed to show the couple celebrating their wedding began circulating widely online.

One of the most widely shared images depicts Swift wearing a white bridal ball gown and veil, while Kelce appears in a traditional black tuxedo. The pair are shown walking through a candlelit venue decorated with lavish floral displays as guests surround them. In the image, Swift is seen holding a drink, while another appears to be looped around Kelce's arm, giving the scene a relaxed and candid feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaina Sterrett | Destination Wedding Photographer (@shainasterrett)

Another viral photo appears to show Taylor Swift in a white wedding gown, holding an orange-coloured drink.

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ALSO READ: Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding at Madison Square Garden: Celebrity Guests Revealed

Fans Divided Over Whether the Images Are Authentic

Although thousands of social media users quickly shared the photographs, many others questioned whether the visuals were genuine. Several online users pointed to details they believed resembled AI-generated imagery, prompting a wave of speculation across social platforms.

The images, including one said to have been taken near the altar shortly after the couple exchanged vows, have not been independently verified, leaving their authenticity uncertain.