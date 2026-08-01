Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Prakash Raj endorsed PM Modi's compassion appeal.

He urged against criminal cases for protesting students.

Raj stressed prosecution's lasting negative impact on careers.

He also stated society shares responsibility for youth anguish.

Actor Prakash Raj has weighed in after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for compassion towards students involved in the recent Jantar Mantar protest controversy. While welcoming the Prime Minister's message of forgiveness, the actor urged that young people should not face criminal proceedings or harassment, saying such action could have lasting consequences for their lives and careers.

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Prakash Raj Calls For Compassion Instead Of Criminal Cases

Responding to the Prime Minister's video through his social media account, Prakash Raj said the situation should have been handled with understanding rather than police action.

He said, "Hi, friend. This is from the parents of this country. When children use abusive languages or talk wrong, the elders, we tell them, warn them not to do it, and we ask them to love, and don't do it again. But we don't put criminal cases and police cases and harass them. And one more thing is, we should also have our responsibility when we have made those children get anguished and helpless, seeing their other children die because of the broken system and losing hope on the system. And then they have been hit by batons and pellet guns and, you know, police atrocity. We should also take some responsibility, my friend."

Actor Warns Against Lasting Impact On Students

Continuing his appeal, Prakash Raj said punitive action against students could affect not only them but also their families and communities.

He added, "So, my friend, please just tell them not to do it again and correct their mistake. That's all. Otherwise what happens, my friend, these children, you know, they have, when you hurt them and you witch-hunt them, their friends, children's friends will get hurt, their parents who brought them up will get hurt, their brothers, sisters will get hurt, and their uncles, aunties, and their grandfathers, grandparents, all of them will get hurt. It is not good. And if this continues, my friend, today the children ask for resignation and accountability, that's all. But the country and the parents and the whole society may not ask for resignation, but may pull you down from power also, my friend."

'Don't Spoil Their Careers'

The actor concluded his message by requesting the Prime Minister to show empathy towards the students and avoid measures that could permanently affect their future.

He said, "So please, my friend, be kind to children. They're children, our children. Don't spoil their careers and lives and don't put them back into trauma, my friend. That's all, my friend. Request, just asking. Thank you."

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What PM Modi Said In His Video

"What happened at Jantar Mantar has been seen by the country and the world. Some misguided youngsters used language that has no place in any civilised society. I was abused, and even my late mother was abused."

The Prime Minister stressed that young people deserve an opportunity to learn from their mistakes rather than face prolonged punishment.

"Mistakes are made in childhood, and childhood also provides an opportunity to correct those mistakes. That is what being young is about. There is anger in society, and I understand that. But now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They are misguided children. It is our duty to show them the way. Punishing them, dragging them through courts and harassing them will not change the circumstances."

He also said he wished to forgive those involved and encouraged society to do the same.