Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Viccky Jain launched VJ Frames on his birthday.

Debut project: high-scale action franchise by Remo D'Souza.

Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav lead the cast.

Jain aims for mainstream commercial cinema, diverse genres.

Producer and entrepreneur Viccky Jain has stepped into film production with the launch of his new banner, VJ Frames, choosing his birthday on August 1 to unveil the venture. The production house will begin its journey with a high-scale action franchise directed by Remo D'Souza, bringing together Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav for its first feature.

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VJ Frames Begins With An Ambitious Action Entertainer

The newly announced banner has revealed its maiden project as an action franchise under the direction of filmmaker Remo D'Souza. The film will feature Tiger Shroff in the lead alongside Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, marking the first production from VJ Frames.

With the launch, Viccky Jain shared his vision of producing mainstream commercial cinema under the new banner.

Speaking about the milestone, Viccky said, "Launching VJ Frames is a dream that has been years in the making, and I couldn't have asked for a better occasion than my birthday to begin this journey. Cinema has always inspired me, and with VJ Frames, I hope to create stories that entertain, connect with audiences, and leave a lasting impact."

He further added, "Beginning this journey with an ambitious action franchise alongside Remo and an incredible cast makes it even more special. This is just the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that lies ahead."

Remo D'Souza Shares Excitement Over First VJ Frames film

Director Remo D'Souza also welcomed the collaboration, expressing confidence in the vision behind the newly launched production house.

He said, "I am really happy to be directing the first film from VJ Frames. Viccky has come on board with a clear vision and a genuine passion for cinema, and it's exciting to be part of this journey with him."

Discussing the ensemble cast, Remo added, "We have got a fantastic cast in Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, and I'm looking forward to creating something that's entertaining, action-packed and enjoyable for audiences."

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Makers Outline Plans For The Future

According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled action franchise will blend high-energy action with engaging storytelling while serving as the first chapter in VJ Frames' filmmaking journey.

Viccky Jain, who gained wider recognition after appearing in reality shows alongside his wife, television star Ankita Lokhande, is now expanding into film production. The banner also intends to build a diverse slate of projects spanning multiple genres in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff continues to have a packed schedule with Baaghi 4 among his upcoming releases. Abhishek Banerjee remains active across both commercial and content-led cinema, while Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT 2 and commands a massive digital fanbase, is preparing for his big-screen debut with the action entertainer.

(With inputs from IANS)