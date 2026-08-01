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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSpider-Man's 'Ned' Actor, Jacob Batalon Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Veronica Leahov: Report

Spider-Man's 'Ned' Actor, Jacob Batalon Secretly Marries Longtime Partner Veronica Leahov: Report

Spider-Man actor Jacob Batalon has reportedly married longtime partner Veronica Leahov in a private ceremony. Here's everything we know, according to the report.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 01 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Jacob Batalon reportedly married longtime partner Veronica Leahov.
  • People magazine confirmed the marriage after weeks of speculation.
  • Speculation grew from Batalon's comment, when he called Veronica Leahov his wife.
  • Fans spotted rings; Leahov updated her professional name online.

Actor Jacob Batalon, known for portraying Ned Leeds in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, has reportedly married his longtime partner, interior designer Veronica Leahov. The couple appear to have exchanged vows in a private ceremony, with People reporting the news after weeks of growing speculation sparked by subtle public clues and the actor's own remarks.

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Jacob Batalon Marries Veronica Leahov

According to People, Batalon and Leahov have secretly married. Rumours surrounding the couple intensified after the actor casually referred to Veronica as his "wife" during a promotional interview for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he appeared alongside co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

While discussing nicknames, Batalon joked, “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did.”

Although the comment was made in jest, it quickly fuelled speculation that the couple had already tied the knot.

Wedding Rumours Grew After Fans Noticed Subtle Clues

Fans had already begun questioning whether the couple had secretly married after spotting Batalon wearing gold bands on the ring finger of his left hand during several recent public appearances, including the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Adding to the speculation, Veronica quietly updated her professional website, changing her name to "Veronica Leahov Batalon", further hinting that the pair had officially married.

The Couple Announced Their Engagement In 2025

Batalon and Leahov revealed their engagement on Instagram in March 2025 by sharing photographs from a romantic proposal in New York City.

Alongside the images, they wrote, "The beginning of the rest of our lives together."

The pair have been together for several years before reportedly taking the next step in their relationship.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

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Jacob Batalon Attended The Spider-Man Premiere With Veronica

Just last week, Batalon and Veronica made a joint appearance at the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor reprises his role alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal, making the event one of the couple's latest public outings before news of their reported marriage emerged.

While neither Batalon nor Leahov has publicly shared details about the ceremony, People reports that the couple are now officially married following months of quiet speculation.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Jacob Batalon reportedly married?

Yes, actor Jacob Batalon has reportedly married his longtime partner, interior designer Veronica Leahov. People magazine reported the news after weeks of speculation.

Who is Jacob Batalon reportedly married to?

Jacob Batalon is reportedly married to Veronica Leahov, an interior designer. The couple has been together for several years.

What led to speculation about Jacob Batalon's marriage?

Speculation grew after Batalon jokingly referred to Veronica as his 'wife' and fans noticed him wearing gold bands. Veronica also updated her professional website to include 'Batalon' in her name.

When did Jacob Batalon and Veronica Leahov announce their engagement?

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram in March 2025. They shared photographs from a romantic proposal in New York City.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Aug 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Spider-Man ENtertainment News United States News
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