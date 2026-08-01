Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Jacob Batalon reportedly married longtime partner Veronica Leahov.

People magazine confirmed the marriage after weeks of speculation.

Speculation grew from Batalon's comment, when he called Veronica Leahov his wife.

Fans spotted rings; Leahov updated her professional name online.

Actor Jacob Batalon, known for portraying Ned Leeds in Tom Holland's Spider-Man films, has reportedly married his longtime partner, interior designer Veronica Leahov. The couple appear to have exchanged vows in a private ceremony, with People reporting the news after weeks of growing speculation sparked by subtle public clues and the actor's own remarks.

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Jacob Batalon Marries Veronica Leahov

According to People, Batalon and Leahov have secretly married. Rumours surrounding the couple intensified after the actor casually referred to Veronica as his "wife" during a promotional interview for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where he appeared alongside co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya.

While discussing nicknames, Batalon joked, “My wife calls me big dog. She doesn't. I wish she did.”

Although the comment was made in jest, it quickly fuelled speculation that the couple had already tied the knot.

Wedding Rumours Grew After Fans Noticed Subtle Clues

Fans had already begun questioning whether the couple had secretly married after spotting Batalon wearing gold bands on the ring finger of his left hand during several recent public appearances, including the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Adding to the speculation, Veronica quietly updated her professional website, changing her name to "Veronica Leahov Batalon", further hinting that the pair had officially married.

The Couple Announced Their Engagement In 2025

Batalon and Leahov revealed their engagement on Instagram in March 2025 by sharing photographs from a romantic proposal in New York City.

Alongside the images, they wrote, "The beginning of the rest of our lives together."

The pair have been together for several years before reportedly taking the next step in their relationship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

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Jacob Batalon Attended The Spider-Man Premiere With Veronica

Just last week, Batalon and Veronica made a joint appearance at the premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actor reprises his role alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal, making the event one of the couple's latest public outings before news of their reported marriage emerged.

While neither Batalon nor Leahov has publicly shared details about the ceremony, People reports that the couple are now officially married following months of quiet speculation.