Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding at Madison Square Garden: Celebrity Guests Revealed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Media reports detail Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden celebrations.

Multi-day festivities reportedly included stars from music, film, and sports.

Strict security ensured privacy; couple has not officially confirmed details.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations have dominated headlines after reports suggested the couple hosted an extravagant private event at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Although neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the details, multiple media outlets reported that the multi-day celebration brought together leading names from music, Hollywood and the NFL. With heightened security, temporary street closures and a carefully managed guest arrival system, the event quickly became one of the most talked-about celebrity gatherings of the year. Here's a look at what has been reported so far, including the venue, celebrations and the star-studded guest list.

Taylor Swift Wedding Venue

Madison Square Garden, better known for concerts and sporting events, reportedly became the centrepiece of the couple's celebrations. According to media reports, preparations began several days in advance, with crews transporting décor, staging equipment and event supplies into the arena before guests started arriving. The venue was reportedly transformed with an elaborate garden-inspired theme, while strict security arrangements and restricted access ensured the celebrations remained private.

Reports indicate the festivities unfolded across several days rather than a single evening. A rehearsal-style gathering for close family members and friends was reportedly held ahead of the main celebration, allowing the couple to spend private time with their inner circle before welcoming a much larger guest list. Authorities also introduced temporary traffic restrictions around Midtown Manhattan as preparations intensified.

ALSO READ | Bulldozer Removes Illegal Structure Outside Outside Chandrachur Singh’s Home Amid Gurugram Demolition Drive

Celebrity Guest List

The reported guest list reflected both Taylor Swift's music industry friendships and Travis Kelce's sporting connections. Among the entertainment personalities reportedly present were Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Jack Antonoff, Alana Haim, Ellie Goulding, Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis and Lena Dunham. Comedian Adam Sandler officiated the couple's wedding

ALSO READ | Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's Spy Thriller Opens At Rs 9 Cr; Trails YRF Spy Universe Blockbusters

NFL Stars In Attendance

Several prominent figures from American football were also reported to have joined the celebrations. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes were among the high-profile attendees, alongside Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, George Kittle, Chris Jones, Cooper Kupp, Erin Andrews and Abby Wambach. Family members, including Donna Kelce, and Taylor Swift's longtime friend Abigail Anderson were also reported to be part of the celebrations.

More Reported Invitees

Several celebrities were also named in reports as invitees or expected guests, although their attendance has not been officially confirmed. The list includes Camila Cabello, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Fergie, mgk, The Chainsmokers, Karlie Kloss, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Emma Stone, Suki Waterhouse, Jenny Han, Nikki Glaser, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Jessica Chastain, Charlie Day and Tommy Hilfiger.

Despite widespread attention, the couple reportedly kept the celebrations away from public view. Guests were said to have entered through controlled access points, while extensive security arrangements limited media access throughout the event. Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has released an official guest list or publicly shared details of the celebrations. Most information available so far is based on media reports.

While many aspects of the celebration remain private, the reported gathering has already become one of the year's biggest celebrity events, bringing together famous faces from music, film and the sporting world in the heart of New York City