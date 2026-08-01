Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Vishal Dadlani sarcastically reacted to PM Modi's forgiveness video.

He criticized shifting focus from student issues to their alleged abuse.

He advised PM to address youth concerns for genuine support.

Singer Vishal Dadlani has responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video in which he said he forgives the young people who allegedly abused him during the Jantar Mantar protest in Delhi. The Prime Minister's remarks referred to a viral video from the demonstration, where a Noida woman was allegedly seen abusing him and an FIR has since been registered against her. Dadlani, who has backed the student movement since it began, reacted with a sharply sarcastic video before saying that young people would willingly praise those in power if they genuinely addressed their concerns.

ALSO READ: Prakash Raj Reacts To PM Modi’s ‘Appeal For Forgiveness’ Video On Instagram: ‘Be Kind, Don’t Spoil Their Careers’

Vishal Dadlani Opens With A Sarcastic Response

Beginning his video on a satirical note, Vishal Dadlani said, "Hello friends, aaj mera mann kar raha hai aapse lambi lambi, chodhun, nahi, baatein karu."

He then continued, "Taiyaar ho na? Kyunki, matlab tear gas barsa to kya hua, laathiyan padi to kya hua, goliyan padi to kya hua, pellet gun chale to kya hua, lekin gaali. Desh ka yuva agar gaali de, to desh ke sanskaar kahaan ja rahe hain, aap soch sakte hain. Hamare dil ko bahut dard hua hai. Hai na? Magar goliyan, no problem. Woh sab theek hai. Arey haan, aapke gharon pe bhi gunde aayenge, FIR bhi karaaye jaayenge aapke facial recognition se, us pe bura mat maaniye, usmein koi badi baat nahin hai. Bachche jinhone apni awaaz apne haq ke liye uthai hai, unko bhi kuchla jaayega, no problem. Woh baat saari theek hai, usmein kisi ko koi aapatti nahin hai."

He went on to suggest that the focus of public outrage had shifted away from the issues raised by students. Referring to the protests, he said, "Aakrosh agar hai, to gaaliyon pe, gaaliyan. Achha, kuch logon ko aakrosh is baat ka hai ki paper leak hue, logon ke career barbaad hue, 20 students ne suicide commit kar liya, jo unke parents ne mehnat-mashakkat ki thi unhein exam karwane ki, woh saara paani mein bah gaya. Lekin us par yeh aakrosh nahin hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Singer Calls Out 'Misogyny' And 'Gaslighting'

During the video, Dadlani also questioned what he described as misogyny and gaslighting while discussing the reaction to women using abusive language during the protests.

He said, "Gaaliyan khaas karke yeh ki betiyaan gaaliyan de rahi hain. Haalaanki betiyon aur beton mein is level pe farq karna, isko misogyny kehte hain. Aur goliyan chalwa ke, maar dilwa ke, bill poora students pe phaad dena, ise gaslighting kehte hain."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Ruchika Singh's Apology In PM Modi Abuse Row, Says 'Evil Feminazi, Demonic Leftists' Are Influencing Kids

Vishal Dadlani Says Better Governance Will Win Over Youth

Addressing the Prime Minister directly, Dadlani offered his advice, saying, "Aapko advice de sakta hoon ki ghamand kam kijiye, PR kam kijiye, aur woh gande reels jo bana rahe hain aap log, woh please banana band kijiye. Bhagwan ke liye koi achha script writer rakh lijiye, please. Yeh kya hai? Aur kaise-kaise actor hain? Kitne paaltu rakhe hain aapne, unko use kijiye."

He concluded by saying that meaningful engagement with young people should come through addressing their concerns rather than through messaging.

According to Dadlani, "Connection agar banaani hai sir, youth se, to please asli waali banaaiye, based on mutual understanding. Unki jo problems hain, unko aap solve kijiye. Bas connection ban jaayega khud. Koi badi baat nahin hai. Yeh jo desh ka yuva hai na, sach mein bahut matlab pyaar se bhare-bhare hue log hain. Aap yeh protest mein dekhiye, hansi mazaak mein poora protest kiye hain sir. Theek hai? Aap agar achha kaam kar do, sach mein, education, shiksha ki jo vyavastha hai, usmein agar parivartan actually le aao, to yeh aapke gun gaayenge. Theek hai?"

What Prompted Vishal Dadlani's Reaction?

Dadlani's comments came after PM Narendra Modi shared a video on Friday night saying that he forgives the young people who abused him during the Jantar Mantar protest. The Prime Minister's remarks referred to the demonstration that began over the alleged NEET paper leak. Dadlani has publicly supported the student movement since the protests started.