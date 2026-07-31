Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar formed an unexpected friendship.

Kushal kissed Zaid, defying expected tension on show.

Gauahar Khan celebrated their bond, praising the maturity.

Prime Video’s reality show Alliance has delivered an unexpected twist in its fifth week, with Gauahar Khan’s former boyfriend, Kushal Tandon, and her husband, Zaid Darbar, developing a close friendship on the show. Their equation has surprised viewers who initially expected tension between the two men because of their connection to Gauahar. In a recent episode, Kushal kissed Zaid on the cheek while speaking to him, prompting Gauahar to share her reaction on Instagram Stories. Instead of taking the moment awkwardly, she celebrated their bond and praised the maturity that allowed them to move beyond the past and build a genuine friendship.

Gauahar Khan Reacts To Kushal-Zaid Moment

Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar’s growing friendship has become one of the more unexpected aspects of Alliance. Their relationship drew attention from the beginning because Kushal is Gauahar Khan’s former boyfriend, while Zaid is her husband. In the latest episode, Kushal gave Zaid a kiss on the cheek while the two were talking. Gauahar responded to the moment through an Instagram Stories video, recalling the speculation that surrounded their casting when the show began.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JYOTI NAHAK (@beingjyotinahak)

She said, "To the whole world, media and everybody, when Alliance started, everyone was like Oh My God, Zaid Darbar and Kushal Tandon are in one show and there's going to be crazy hate for each other. Ek insaan ka past aur ek insaan ka forever kaise ek show main ho sakta hai, it's going to be crazy."

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Gauahar then described the kiss as a moment that put all those assumptions to rest. She added, "Great casting, Alliance. But aaj ki pappi was like a seal in everyone's mind. Jahan pe maturity hain vahan dosti hai bhai. Maza aagya aaj dekhke (Great casting, Alliance. But today's kiss was like a seal in everyone's mind. Where there is maturity, there is friendship, brother. It was really fun to watch today)."

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Zaid Darbar And Kushal Tandon Become Allies

The friendship between Kushal and Zaid was visible from the first episode. Despite their history, the two hugged when they met on the premiere day and soon found themselves working together as part of the same alliance. Zaid had earlier admitted that he felt nervous about meeting Kushal. He also spoke about the advice Gauahar gave him before entering the show.

He revealed, "My wife told me just one thing, that Zaid is a very good person. I trust my wife completely, without any doubt." Since then, Kushal and Zaid have remained part of the same alliance and have been seen supporting each other during the game. Their equation has developed without the rivalry many viewers initially expected.

Gauahar Praises Zaid And Mini Mathur

Gauahar also used her reaction to praise Zaid for standing by her close friend Daisy Shah whenever she faced criticism inside the reality show. She said she was proud of him for supporting what she called her “OG alliance” and speaking up when Daisy came under scrutiny. While discussing the gameplay on Alliance, Gauahar also singled out Mini Mathur. She described Mini as one of the smartest players in the house and said she had been impressed by the way she has approached the competition.

With Alliance now in its fifth week, the reality show is nearing its conclusion and is expected to wrap up next week. Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, the series follows contestants as they form alliances, handle betrayals and compete in daily tasks to help their teams gain an advantage and avoid elimination.

The cast includes Kushal Tandon, Zaid Darbar, Aly Goni, Mini Mathur, Vanshaj Singh, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor and Sohail Khan, among others. The show streams on Prime Video every day at 12 noon. Kushal and Zaid’s unexpected camaraderie has now become one of the talking points of the season, with Gauahar’s reaction adding another layer to their much-discussed equation.