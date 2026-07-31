Suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed Member Arrested In West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom West Bengal STF arrested a man with suspected JeM links.

Suspect Hamid Mondal allegedly collected information on a leader.

Police investigate his wider network and Pulwama attack ties.

Mondal produced in court; investigation into activities continues.

The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has arrested a man suspected of having links with the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from Purba Bardhaman district, with investigators probing his alleged connections to a wider terror network.

The accused, identified as Hamid Mondal, was arrested from a rented flat in a residential complex in Burdwan town late on Thursday night, news agency PTI reported, citing police sources.

Suspect Had Been Living In Rented Flat

According to investigators, Mondal had been staying in the rented accommodation for the past two to three months, allegedly to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.

Police said material recovered from his mobile phone and documents seized during the operation are being examined as part of the investigation, PTI reported.

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Probe Into Possible Plot

Police sources told PTI that preliminary findings suggest Mondal had been collecting information related to Suvendu Adhikari, prompting investigators to examine whether he was planning an attack.

Officials are also probing whether the suspect was acting alone or was part of a larger network.

Alleged Links To Jaish-e-Mohammed

According to police, Mondal is suspected to have links with the Pakistan-based banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Investigators also suspect he was a close associate of Sajjad Bhat, who is alleged to have been one of the masterminds behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

On February 14, 2019, a suicide bomber affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, killing 40 jawans.

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Suspect Produced Before Court

Mondal was produced before a court in Burdwan on Friday.

Police said the investigation is continuing to determine the full extent of his alleged activities, possible associates and any wider terror links.