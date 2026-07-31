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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'I Saw It With My Own Eyes': Producer Claims Salman Khan Underwent PRP Hair Treatment When It Was Illegal In India

'I Saw It With My Own Eyes': Producer Claims Salman Khan Underwent PRP Hair Treatment When It Was Illegal In India

Producer Shailendra Singh claimed Salman Khan underwent a hair-growth treatment during his battle with hair loss when the procedure was allegedly not permitted in India. Salman has not responded.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer Shailendra Singh claimed Salman Khan had hair-growth treatment.
  • Singh witnessed hair-growth injections administered at actor's home.
  • Singh alleged the PRP therapy was then illegal in India.
  • Salman Khan has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has found himself in the headlines after producer Shailendra Singh made a surprising claim about the actor's battle with hair loss. Speaking on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, Singh alleged that Salman underwent a hair-growth treatment at a time when the procedure was not legally permitted in India. The producer recalled witnessing the treatment first-hand during a visit to the actor's home, offering a rare glimpse into the lengths celebrities may go to in order to maintain their on-screen image. It is important to note that Salman Khan has not publicly responded to these claims.

Shailendra Singh Recalls Witnessing PRP Treatment

During the podcast, Shailendra Singh claimed he had visited Salman Khan's residence for work when he noticed a man wearing gloves administering injections into the actor's scalp.

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According to Singh, he was initially surprised by what he saw before Salman reportedly reassured him with a smile, saying, "You have to pay the price to become a star."

Singh alleged that the procedure was Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a treatment commonly associated with promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss.

Procedure Was Not Permitted At The Time

Shailendra Singh further claimed that PRP therapy was not legally allowed in India at the time Salman allegedly underwent the procedure. He also alleged that several other prominent Bollywood actors had opted for similar treatments during that period.

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While PRP therapy is now widely known as a cosmetic treatment for hair restoration, Singh's comments remain his personal account of events. Neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have issued any statement regarding the claims made on the podcast.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main claim made about Salman Khan?

Producer Shailendra Singh claimed Salman Khan underwent a hair-growth treatment, specifically Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, at a time when it wasn't legally permitted in India.

Who made the allegations about Salman Khan's hair treatment?

Producer Shailendra Singh made the allegations during an appearance on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, claiming he witnessed the procedure firsthand at the actor's residence.

What type of hair treatment was Salman Khan allegedly undergoing?

According to Shailendra Singh, Salman Khan was receiving Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a treatment commonly associated with promoting hair growth.

Has Salman Khan responded to these claims?

No, neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have publicly responded to the claims made by producer Shailendra Singh regarding the alleged hair treatment.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 02:10 PM (IST)
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Shailendra Singh Salman Khan
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