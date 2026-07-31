Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Shailendra Singh claimed Salman Khan had hair-growth treatment.

Singh witnessed hair-growth injections administered at actor's home.

Singh alleged the PRP therapy was then illegal in India.

Salman Khan has not publicly responded to these allegations.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has found himself in the headlines after producer Shailendra Singh made a surprising claim about the actor's battle with hair loss. Speaking on Cyrus Broacha's podcast, Singh alleged that Salman underwent a hair-growth treatment at a time when the procedure was not legally permitted in India. The producer recalled witnessing the treatment first-hand during a visit to the actor's home, offering a rare glimpse into the lengths celebrities may go to in order to maintain their on-screen image. It is important to note that Salman Khan has not publicly responded to these claims.

Shailendra Singh Recalls Witnessing PRP Treatment

During the podcast, Shailendra Singh claimed he had visited Salman Khan's residence for work when he noticed a man wearing gloves administering injections into the actor's scalp.

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According to Singh, he was initially surprised by what he saw before Salman reportedly reassured him with a smile, saying, "You have to pay the price to become a star."

Singh alleged that the procedure was Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, a treatment commonly associated with promoting hair growth and reducing hair loss.

Procedure Was Not Permitted At The Time

Shailendra Singh further claimed that PRP therapy was not legally allowed in India at the time Salman allegedly underwent the procedure. He also alleged that several other prominent Bollywood actors had opted for similar treatments during that period.

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While PRP therapy is now widely known as a cosmetic treatment for hair restoration, Singh's comments remain his personal account of events. Neither Salman Khan nor his representatives have issued any statement regarding the claims made on the podcast.