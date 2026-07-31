Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder questioned judiciary, government's ability to protect democracy.

He accused central agencies of weakening political opposition parties.

Dipke criticized new education minister and Bilkis Bano convicts link.

He urged citizens to unite, defend country's democratic institutions.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday intensified his criticism of the judiciary and the Narendra Modi-led government, questioning whether the Supreme Court remains capable of safeguarding India's democratic institutions. His remarks came shortly after the apex court allowed state governments to register FIRs against student protesters, a decision that followed the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Addressing the media, Dipke alleged that India's democratic institutions had failed to prevent what he described as a concentration of power and urged citizens to play a greater role in defending democracy.

Dipke Questions Judiciary, Targets Central Agencies

Launching a sharp attack on the judiciary, Dipke said there was a "huge question mark" over the Supreme Court's ability to protect democracy.

He extended his criticism to investigative agencies, alleging that institutions such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been used to weaken political parties, including the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to Dipke, institutions entrusted with protecting democratic values should have acted to prevent what he characterised as the emergence of one-person rule. He argued that defending democracy could no longer remain the sole responsibility of opposition parties and called on citizens across the country to participate in the effort.

He also urged people to unite against the Modi-led government, saying the responsibility for safeguarding democratic institutions now rested with the public as much as with political parties.

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CJP Founder Criticises Education Ministry Reshuffle

Dipke also criticised the government's decision to appoint Pralhad Joshi as the new Union Education Minister following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

The CJP founder reiterated that his movement against the government would continue despite the Cabinet reshuffle, arguing that replacing one minister with another did not address the concerns raised during the student-led protests at Jantar Mantar.

Dipke founded the Cockroach Janata Party as a satirical political platform after returning from the United States. He has previously said the party was inspired by remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who allegedly compared unemployed RTI activists to cockroaches.

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Remarks On Bilkis Bano Convicts Stir Political Debate

Taking aim at Pralhad Joshi's appointment, Dipke linked the minister to the controversy surrounding the release of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

His remarks echoed earlier criticism from the Congress, which had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to hand the Education portfolio to Joshi. The Opposition party had alleged that Joshi had reportedly welcomed the premature release of the 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case involving the gang rape of a pregnant woman and the murder of several members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.