PM Modi To Inaugurate Airport, Launch Rs 17,900 Cr Projects In Andhra & Karnataka

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi then inaugurated Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, Mysuru.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka on Saturday, during which he will open a newly constructed international airport and lay the foundation and inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 17,900 crore.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for the ASIP semiconductor project at Visakhapatnam, being developed with an investment of more than Rs 460 crore.

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During the day-long trip, the prime minister will first undertake a walk-through of the passenger terminal building of the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district, an official statement said.

He will then inaugurate the airport and lay the foundation, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,900 crore in Bhogapuram, an official statement said.

Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

In the afternoon, Modi will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka at the Ramakrishna Ashrama in Mysuru, Karnataka, and also address the gathering.

Developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode at a cost of more than Rs 5,640 crore, the greenfield Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport has been designed to handle six million passengers annually, the statement said.

The passenger terminal building has been designed to provide a modern, seamless and efficient travel experience, it said.

The airport incorporates advanced infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable features to enhance operational efficiency and meet future aviation requirements.

The airport has been equipped with advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), building information modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0 technologies, airport predictive operations centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling and operational monitoring solutions, which are expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve passenger convenience and safety, and optimise resource utilisation, the statement said.

The terminal has been designed in accordance with the green building standards and is registered with the US Green Building Council (USGBC). The airport's architectural design draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh, it said.

The ASIP semiconductor project at Visakhapatnam is being developed by ASIP Technologies Pvt Ltd in partnership with APACT, Republic of Korea.

It is Andhra Pradesh's first semiconductor manufacturing facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission.

The facility will manufacture around 96 million semiconductor chips annually and create high-skilled employment opportunities, while also fostering a robust ancillary ecosystem to support semiconductor manufacturing, the statement said.

In Karnataka, the prime minister will inaugurate the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, which commemorates Vivekananda's historic visit to the city in November 1892 during his journey across India.

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During his stay, Vivekananda delivered discourses, interacted with scholars and devotees, and received the patronage of Maharaja Sri Chamarajendra Wadiyar X, whose support enabled his journey to the Parliament of Religions in Chicago in 1893.

Established at the historic Niranjana Math, the Viveka Smaraka is spread across a built-up area of over 81,000 square feet and comprises a main building and an annex block.

Dedicated to the life, message and ideals of Vivekananda, the cultural youth centre aims to serve as a vibrant hub for value-based education, leadership development and personality building.

It is expected to benefit more than 10,000 students from nearby educational institutions, as well as urban and rural youth, through lectures, workshops, short-term courses and capacity-building programmes inspired by Swami Vivekananda's philosophy of nation-building and character development, the statement said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)